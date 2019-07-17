Revised Media Advisory - Updated with Venue Change - Minister Lametti and Parliamentary Secretary Schiefke to make a drug-impaired driving funding announcement

OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Peter Schiefke, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, on behalf of the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as they make a funding announcement to the Province of Quebec to counter drug-impaired driving.

Following the announcement, Minister Lametti and Parliamentary Secretary Schiefke will take questions from the media.

Date

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Time

1:30 p.m. EDT

NEW LOCATION

Parc Louis-Hector-Langevin

1515, rue du Fleuve (Adjacent to Parc Portuaire)

Trois-Rivières, Québec

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

