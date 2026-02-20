HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, and Member of Parliament for Halifax, Shannon Miedema, announced $1,273,617 in federal funding for the Ummah Society's new youth‑focused initiative, supported through Public Safety Canada's Youth Gang Prevention Fund.

The project, Gang Busters: Reducing Youth Violence and Gang Involvement, focuses on Muslim youth and young people aged 15 to 30 in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. It will address key risk factors--including social isolation, discrimination, and economic instability--through culturally grounded programming and community‑based supports. The project is expected to benefit up to 700 young people.

By using an inclusive approach that considers young people's different needs and experiences, this initiative aims to strengthen long‑term community safety, resilience, and empowerment among marginalized Muslim youth.

The Youth Gang Prevention Fund supports community initiatives that help prevent at‑risk youth from joining gangs and provide exit strategies for those already involved. The Fund is part of Public Safety Canada's National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS), under which Public Safety invests in evidence‑based approaches to prevent and reduce crime and build safer communities across the country.

Quotes

"Building safe and resilient communities starts with ensuring young people have access to the supports and opportunities they need to thrive. This initiative will empower at‑risk youth to develop stronger skills, greater confidence, and positive connections that guide them away from gang activity and toward brighter, more secure futures."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Building safer communities starts with giving young people the support and opportunities they deserve. The Gang Busters initiative will help Muslim youth in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick gain the skills, confidence, and connections that lead to stronger futures and reduce the risks of gang involvement."

-- Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament for Halifax

"The Gang Busters: Reducing Youth Violence and Gang Involvement project is a critical step toward creating safer, more inclusive communities in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. This funding allows Ummah Society to deliver prevention-based programming, mentorship, and positive alternatives that address the root causes of youth violence and gang involvement. By investing in today's youth and tomorrow's leaders, we are strengthening families, building resilience, and promoting long-term community safety."



– Abdullah Yousri, CEO, Ummah Society

Quick Facts

The Ummah Society is the largest Muslim-led charity in Atlantic Canada dedicated to supporting newcomers, immigrants, Black, Indigenous, people of colour, and marginalized ethnocultural communities in navigating life in Canada.

Since its founding in 1984, the organization has built a multi-sectoral support network including mosques, schools, daycares and community hubs to foster inclusion, professional growth, and mental well-being.

Through culturally responsive services and strategic partnerships, Ummah Society works to improve social, emotional, and economic outcomes, while advocating for greater representation and building pathways for marginalized individuals to thrive.

A Call for Applications for funding under the NCPS was launched in 2024 with a total of $123.5 million available over five years. Results from the 2024 NCPS Call for Applications were sent out as of August 20, 2025.

The YGPF aims to reduce serious youth violence and youth gang threats in communities by:

Supporting programs that help reduce youth violence and gang activity by focusing on the risks and protective factors in communities where these problems exist or are starting to emerge.



Using proven approaches to give young people positive alternatives to joining gangs.



Sharing knowledge and best practices so other communities can use effective methods to prevent youth violence and gang involvement.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]