Revised and Expanded Edition of Bestselling Book on the Oland Murder Coming in October

FREDERICTON, Aug. 28 2019 /CNW/ - Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon's bestselling book on the trial of Dennis Oland will be released in a revised edition on 22 October 2019 by Goose Lane Editions. The revised, updated, and expanded edition of Shadow of Doubt: The Trials of Dennis Oland will feature 70 pages of new content, more photographs, and new insight into the series of trials that stole the headlines.

On July 6, 2011, Richard Oland, scion of the Moosehead brewing family, was murdered in his Saint John office. After a lengthy investigation, the multi-millionaire's only son, Dennis, was arrested for second-degree murder and found guilty by a jury in December 2015. Dennis Oland successfully appealed the verdict and was later released on bail by the N.B. Court of Appeal. His second trial resulted in an acquittal in a sensational decision by Justice Terrence J. Morrison in July 2019.

MacKinnon's new edition of her award-winning book tells an even bigger story than her earlier volume. She takes readers inside the justice system, from the hearings, appeals, and the mistrial resulting from a botched jury-selection process into the final stages of one of Canada's most gripping murder trials. She reviews the issues with the police investigation, Oland's appeals and his subsequent appearance at the Supreme Court of Canada, the new evidence and witnesses brought forward in the second trial, and the divisive verdict.

The definitive account of a series of trials for a horrific crime Shadow of Doubt lays bare the tribulations of a prominent family and the inner workings of the justice system that led to Dennis Oland's contentious conviction, retrial, and acquittal.

Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon is a reporter for CBC. She covered the Oland case from the beginning to the final verdict, for which she was shortlisted for an Atlantic Journalism Award. The Globe and Mail described her coverage as "best in class." The first edition of Shadow of Doubt was a finalist for an Arthur Ellis Award from the Crime Writers of Canada and won the New Brunswick Book Award for Non-Fiction in 2017.

Note: Advance Review Copies (digital format only) will be available on 10 September. Publication embargoed until 18 October 2019.

SOURCE Goose Lane Editions

For further information: Nathaniel Moore, Goose Lane Editions, (506) 450 4251 x 230, (888) 926 8377 x 230, publicity@gooselane.com

Related Links

https://www.gooselane.com/

