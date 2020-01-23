Revinate Launches Hotel Industry’s First Guest Data Platform For Hotels and Property Groups of All Sizes.

"For decades, technology companies have taken a room-centric approach to hospitality, managing rooms, not guests. We are seeing a tectonic shift to a guest-centric approach and Revinate is delivering the data and intelligence that is transforming the guest experience," said Marc Heyneker, CEO and Co-Founder of Revinate. "Our Guest Data Platform delivers the cleanest and most robust set of guest data intelligence ever made available to hoteliers. With our groundbreaking technology, hoteliers now have access to unified guest profiles that power unmatched direct revenue performance and personalized guest experiences."

"Revinate's insights and data have helped us elevate our guests' experiences across all our properties driving more than $54 million in revenue in our first two years," said Carlie Stevenson, Director of Marketing at Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "Revinate's new Guest Data Platform will help us build more robust guest profiles, creating new opportunities to surprise and delight our guests."

It All Starts with Data

Sitting at the core of the hotel technology ecosystem, the Guest Data Platform ingests data frictionlessly from the industry's most critical systems. With Revinate, hotels have access to advanced machine learning technology that includes a multi-step process to synthesize, merge, and clean data into one secure rich guest database.

Revinate's Rich Guest Profiles activate guest-centric communications and get smarter with each new data point received from sources that can include property management systems, point of sale systems, loyalty platforms, and more. The Guest Data Platform capabilities also include lifecycle marketing campaigns (Revinate Marketing) and guest experience management (Revinate Guest Feedback) in one integrated system purpose-built for hospitality.

Built For Groups

At the group level, hoteliers have a different set of challenges that must be addressed. Built for groups, Revinate enables cross-property visibility, with the right controls, workflows, and intelligence to tune and optimize the guest experience easily and effectively. Revinate powers reporting for all key stakeholders, including owners, asset managers, regional leaders, general managers and more.

As the global leader in guest data management, Revinate is committed to data security and ensuring customer compliance with all data privacy laws. Hoteliers can easily understand what types of data they have, what uses of data guests have approved and how best to interact with them. These capabilities can help hotels address obligations from regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), among others.

Learn more about Revinate's Guest Data Platform here: https://www.revinate.com/guest-data-platform/

