Revant Optics and Rose Buddha find a home in Nolk's portfolio of purpose-driven brands

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Nolk , a leading e-commerce group focused on helping sustainable direct-to-consumer businesses thrive using proprietary technology, is thrilled to announce the acquisitions of Revant Optics , a prominent outdoor eyewear brand providing lens replacements, and Rose Buddha , an eco-conscious activewear brand focusing on adventure and yoga clothing.

These strategic acquisitions will strengthen Nolk's portfolio in the active lifestyle sector and greatly contribute to harnessing the powerful network effect of uniting conscious customers, fostering collaboration among like-minded brands dedicated to offering thoughtful, durable products that consider their impact on our future.

"With the acquisitions of Revant and Rose Buddha, Nolk is doubling down on its commitments to circularity and to increasing the value life of customer spending. Our customers want to contribute to the most pressing consumption challenges and, each in their own way, Revant and Rose Buddha offer platforms that are part of the solution" said Alexandre Renaud, CEO and Co-Founder of Nolk.

The integration of both entities will enable Nolk to enhance its offerings, broaden its market reach, increase its North American footprint, and deliver even greater value to its customers. Revant and Rose Buddha will now have the opportunity to unlock their full growth potential and leverage Nolk's advanced operational and data platforms, propelling them to the next level of success.

According to Jason Bolt, CEO of Revant "This exciting opportunity to join Nolk is driven by a profound alignment of values, particularly in the realm of sustainability, where both Revant and Nolk share a deep commitment. What truly excites me about this collaboration is Nolk's emphasis on utilizing data to create an unparalleled customer experience with their friendly environment for entrepreneurs and vast resources. Together, we will continue to revolutionize the eyewear market while making a lasting positive impact on our planet."

Maxime Morin, CEO of Rose Buddha, added "We chose to join forces with Nolk because we believe that we are stronger together, and that partnering with inspiring entrepreneurs will help us grow and innovate. Just like Rose Buddha, Nolk puts humans and our planet at the core of all its actions. Together, we will continue to make a difference."

With these acquisitions, Nolk's portfolio now includes a dozen brands all focused on delivering high quality, well designed and sustainable products to modern households. Together, the brands have now served more than one million customers directly, and their reach continues to increase at a rapid pace. Nolk remains focused on helping these pioneering brands to accelerate their growth while continuing to expand its portfolio of brands, thanks to the support of its investors.

People involved in the transaction include:

for Revant: Bell Lap Advisors and Immix Law;

for Rose Buddha: Madeleine Arcand (shareholder), Benoît Hebert-Boisclair (shareholder), Lise-Marie Cayer (shareholder), Marie-Ève Lemay (shareholder), Stéphane Desampaio (shareholder), Dominic Gagnon (shareholder and chairman); Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani (shareholders), BCF and Yulex

Nolk was represented by Adam Saskin, partner at Fasken, and his team and received support from BDC and existing Nolk financial partners Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction and EDC.

About Revant Optics

Since 2010, Revant Optics has made replacing lenses in eyewear easy and affordable for consumers seeking to extend the useful life of their favorite sunglasses or prescription frames. Today, Revant offers a wide selection of replacement lens options for active, outdoor enthusiasts as well as eyewear from popular active and lifestyle brands. Revant's mission is to become the most sustainable vision brand in the world by keeping eyewear in play. Based in Portland, Oregon, Revant sells its products through global Amazon sites as well as at www.revantoptics.com .

About Rose Buddha

Founded in 2016, Rose Buddha is a B Corp certified, sustainable athleisure wear and accessories brand that uses recycled materials, natural & organic fibers to create inclusive adventure and yoga clothing. The Montreal-based company is a leader in transforming the fashion industry through a significantly reduced carbon footprint and ethical practices. Rose Buddha products are available through retailers and at https://myrosebuddha.com/ .

About nolk

Launched in 2018 by experienced entrepreneurs, nolk strives to help the modern household find and use beautiful, sustainable products through a portfolio of appealing environmentally conscious brands, proprietary technology to support their growth, and group synergies. Flagships brands owned and operated by nolk include Revant, Rose Buddha, ergonofis, Opposite Wall, Kana, Rachel, Wolf & Grizzly, Loctote, Freakmount, and more.

The fast-growing B Corp certified company, who counts Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction and EDC among its investors, is headquartered in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC., with a global supply chain. To learn more, visit nolk.com .

SOURCE Nolk

For further information: [email protected]