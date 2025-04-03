Revamped and Reimagined: SOCO Kitchen + Bar at Delta Hotels Toronto is Back

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Delta Hotels Toronto is excited to announce the grand reopening of SOCO, its signature restaurant. Featuring a refreshed design, a menu inspired by Canada's diverse flavors, unique bar menu and a new street-level cafe entrance, SOCO offers an elevated dining experience in Toronto's South Core. Just steps from Scotiabank Arena, Rogers Centre, the CN Tower, and Ripley's Aquarium, it's the city's newest go-to spot for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

A Culinary Experience Redefined

SOCO Kitchen + Bar at Delta Hotels Toronto (CNW Group/Delta Hotels Toronto)

"SOCO has always been known for great food, but now, with this renovation, the entire dining experience—from presentation to ambiance—matches the quality of our cuisine," says Chef Vidish, Executive Chef of Delta Hotels Toronto. "We are excited to showcase a menu that highlights the best of Canadian ingredients, from PEI mussels to Ontario beef, while also bringing global flavors that reflect Toronto's international essence."

A New Culinary Experience

SOCO's new menu showcases Canada's diverse culinary landscape with all-day dining options, from elevated classics to bold new flavors. Highlights include:

Steak Tartare – Martins Farm sirloin, pickled shimeji, shallots, quail egg yolk, potato chips, and crostini.

Pulled Chicken Caesar – Rotisserie-roasted Voltigeurs Farm chicken, local greens, grated egg, house Caesar dressing, crispy Canadian prosciutto, and parmesan.

Soco Burger – House-made milk bun, a 70:30 chuck and brisket patty, double-smoked bacon, beet & onion jam. Plus, $1 from every burger supports Children's Miracle Network.

Soco Fries – Hand-cut PEI potatoes, brined overnight, blanched, then wok-fried with herb oil, garlic, roasted bell pepper, and fresh herbs. Finished with a drizzle of lemon aioli.

Voltigeurs Farm Organic Chicken – Rotisserie-roasted and served with warm PEI fingerling potato salad, chimichurri, pickled shallots, and feta.

50 oz. Tomahawk – Martins Farm beef, sizzling on a stone, served with Soco Fries and house kale salad.

The Six – A dark chocolate mousse dome, artfully designed to feature the Toronto skyline, celebrating the city in every bite.

Committed to sustainability, SOCO sources cage-free eggs, Ontario-raised beef, and Canadian coastal seafood, reducing its carbon footprint while supporting local farmers and suppliers. The hotel is also one of the very few hotels in the downtown core that has its own pastry department.

SOCO Cafe: A Fresh Culinary Experience in the Heart of the South Core

The new SOCO Cafe offers house-made brioche sandwiches, premium pastries, and high-quality coffee, setting itself apart from traditional coffee chains. With a dedicated seating area and a convenient grab-and-go option, SOCO Cafe is perfect for a quick lunch or breakfast on the move. Guests can also settle in with their laptop and enjoy a freshly made pastry in a welcoming atmosphere. Open daily from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM, the cafe features a brand-new street-level entrance in the South Core's busiest area, ensuring easy access in a prime location.

A Design That Mirrors the Pulse of the City

Led by Navigate Design, SOCO's renovation blends sophistication with warmth. "Our vision was to craft a modern yet welcoming environment that reflects Toronto's energy while maintaining a connection to the waterfront," says Sarah Choi from Navigate Design.

Guests will find intentional design elements, such as custom-built banquettes, a refined bar with leather panels, and bespoke metal shelving paying homage to Toronto's industrial roots. The layout enhances guest flow and comfort, making SOCO the perfect spot for everything from pre-game dining to business meetings or a relaxed brunch.

A Destination for Every Occasion

SOCO's location within Delta Hotesl Toronto makes it a prime destination for business professionals, tourists, and sports fans alike. With the reopening, SOCO has introduced an innovative cocktail program featuring locally inspired craft drinks, each named after iconic Toronto areas.

Featured Cocktails:

Harbour Breeze – Chopin Vodka, Rose Briottete, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Egg White Casa

Loma Kava – Signal Hill Whisky, Crème de Cacao, Amaretto, Kahlúa, Espresso, Xocolatl Mole

Bitters, topped with a roasted marshmallow

Eglinton Ember – Thai Chili-Infused Espolón Reposado, Coconut Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Calamansi, Orange Juice

In addition to craft cocktails, SOCO is expanding its beverage offerings with a curated "Low & No" menu, featuring ten selections of mocktails, low-alcohol wines, beers, and spirit-free drinks—ensuring an inclusive experience for all guests.

"We're creating a space where guests can enjoy incredible food, thoughtfully crafted drinks, and an inviting atmosphere that seamlessly transitions from day to night," says Lisa Johal, Director of Food & Beverage at Delta Hotels Toronto. "SOCO is more than a restaurant—it's a destination."

Looking Ahead

SOCO's menu will evolve seasonally, ensuring the freshest ingredients and most innovative dishes are always available. SOCO also looks forward to opening its patio this summer. Dates on the official reopening of the patio will be shared soon.

SOCO at Delta Hotels Toronto is now open for reservations. To learn more, visit here or follow @DeltaToronto and @socokitchenbar and for the latest updates.

Assets for SOCO and Delta Hotels Toronto can be found here.

About Delta Hotels Toronto

Located in the heart of downtown, Delta Hotels Toronto offers stunning waterfront and skyline views, modern amenities, and an unbeatable location. Enjoy our newly renovated, pet-friendly accommodations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, and over 22,000 sq. ft. of event space for any occasion.

Savor exceptional dining at SOCO Kitchen + Bar, craft cocktails at Char No.5, and tropical-inspired drinks at Bar Caña at The Roof. Steps from the CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium, Rogers Centre, and Scotiabank Arena, we put Toronto's top attractions at your doorstep.

Book your stay:deltatoronto.com.

About Delta Hotels by Marriott

One of North America's leading four-star brands, Delta Hotels has 80+ locations in gateway cities across the U.S., Canada, China, the Middle East, and Europe. Acquired by Marriott International in 2015, Delta Hotels is known for its distinct style of "simple made perfect," providing guests with everything they need for a seamless travel experience.

With invitingly familiar rooms, free Wi-Fi, and convenient dining options, Delta Hotels ensures travelers enjoy a comfortable and stylish stay.

For more information or reservations, visit marriott.com.

Media Contact: Megan van der Baars, VDB Communications, [email protected]