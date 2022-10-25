Reunion Neuroscience Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Greg Mayes, President & Chief Executive Officer; Nathan Bryson, Chief Science Officer, and other members of the Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSX: REUN) management team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Previously the drug development division of Field Trip Health Ltd. under the name Field Trip Discovery, Reunion Neuroscience Inc. is now an independent public company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds. The Company's lead asset, RE-104, is a proprietary, novel psychedelic drug being developed for postpartum depression and treatment-resistant depression as a potential fast-acting antidepressant with durable efficacy.

