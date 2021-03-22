Reuben Hall, CEO of MindSea Development Inc., becomes agency's sole owner

Over the past two and a half years, Hall has led MindSea in its business pivot to building digital applications catered primarily to the health and wellness industry.

HALIFAX, NS, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mobile application development agency MindSea Development Inc. is announcing a change of ownership. This transfer is between the agency's founder, Bill Wilson, and current MindSea CEO, Reuben Hall. Over 11 years, Wilson grew MindSea into a successful business before stepping down in 2018 to focus on his new venture at the time, SalesRight Technologies. At that time, Hall, who has been with MindSea since 2008, stepped in to lead the team to continued success, starting with a very intentional business pivot into health tech.

When Hall first stepped into the role of MindSea CEO, the agency serviced a broad range of clientele across different industries. Over the past two and a half years, their focus has narrowed to partnering with organizations in the thriving health and wellness industry.

Commenting on this pivot, Hall says, "MindSea wants to empower people to take control of their health and wellness, both mentally and physically, and we believe digital applications are a powerful tool to help them accomplish this."

MindSea partners with organizations that are looking to make a positive impact on people's lives. They've worked on mobile applications like Constant Health , in partnership with BMI (Bariatric Medical Institute), which helps users achieve their best weight and lead a better lifestyle overall, and 99 Walks , a walk-tracking app complete with fitness classes, podcasts, meditations, and workout music. Right now, MindSea is also working on a new app in partnership with Sunnybrook Hospital to support a clinical trial for physiotherapy patients. You can learn more about MindSea's clients and past work here .

About MindSea

MindSea is a mobile app development and design agency catering to the health and wellness industry. We are a team of passionate UX designers, developers, and strategists who create experiences that improve lives. Our team has expertise in Android, iOS, React Native, server-side, domain driven design backend, front-end web, and more.

For the 4th year in a row, MindSea has been named a top mobile app developer by Clutch. MindSea has maintained a 5-star rating on Clutch based on 20 client reviews, and has been featured in the app Store over 50 times by Apple.

