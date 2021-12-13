ReTrain Canada Launches FIRST HKRDEN in Western Canada.

A youth-focused Initiative

New afterschool program will provide instruction on ethical hacking, cybersecurity, and other future-forward techs like 3D printing and AR/VR.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - ReTrain Canada and sister company s01ve Cyber Solutions are proud to announce HKRDEN (pronounced Hacker-Den), a premier future-forward afterschool program for teens. HKRDEN has been designed from the ground up to provide instruction and mentorship to youth while they explore and learn the fundamentals of areas such ethical hacking, cybersecurity, 3D printing, and coding. HKRDEN will be opening its first "den" in Calgary, Alberta's Beltline area, and is now accepting students for its inaugural program running Tuesday evenings, starting January 18, 2022. Following its Calgary launch, ReTrain Canada will begin rolling out HKRDEN programs in other Canadian cities, including Vancouver and Toronto.

This is the next phase in ReTrain and s01ve's commitment to ensuring Canadians have the skills required to fully participate and compete in the digital economy. This program will improve the future cybersecurity skills available to Canadian companies and enhance Canada's community understanding of cybersecurity today.

Learn more about HKRDEN and what it can offer youth.

HKRDEN is a year-round initiative designed for youth to safely explore topics such as ethical hacking, cybersecurity, 3D printing, augmented/virtual reality and coding in a fun, supportive and engaging environment. Our primary focus is to provide a space and build a community for youth with interests in emerging technologies that allows them to discover, interact, collaborate, and share ideas.

"The future is going to be defined by these new, exciting technologies, and we can't truly realize their potential while things like 'hacker' are still considered a bad word," said CEO of ReTrain Jeannine Adams. "We hope to teach young people that hacking, in its purest sense, is important for our community to understand cybersecurity, and there is a right way to do it. Our hope is that they will take in this knowledge, and grow to become leaders and innovators, both to their peers today, and the businesses of tomorrow."

SOURCE ReTrain Canada Incorporated

