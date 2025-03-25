Retraction - FSRA Takes Steps to Further Protect Ontario Insurance Consumers

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario is retracting the press release titled: "FSRA Takes Steps to Further Protect Ontario Insurance Consumers" issued at 10 a.m. On March 25, 2025.

The press release was sent in error.

