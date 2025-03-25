Retraction - FSRA Takes Steps to Further Protect Ontario Insurance Consumers

News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Mar 25, 2025, 11:46 ET
TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario is retracting the press release titled: "FSRA Takes Steps to Further Protect Ontario Insurance Consumers" issued at 10 a.m. On March 25, 2025.
The press release was sent in error.
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Russ Courtney
Senior Manager, Media Relations
Financial Services Regulatory Authority
C: 437-225-8551
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
