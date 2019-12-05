Rethink Solutions' Software, itamlink, Selected to Be the Central Platform for EY's Property Tax Services

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - EY is incorporating digital tools into its property tax services through a new licensing agreement with Rethink Solutions . Rethink Solutions is the developer of itamlink, the leading property tax and real estate asset management software.

The itamlink software will assist EY propel its property tax business and provide them with a modern tool that will broaden their managed service business for real estate portfolios. EY will use itamlink to streamline data and conduct analysis in a single location. It will also provide cutting edge deliverables and real-time information that will differentiate the EY property tax practice. As Mordechai Katzman, President and CEO of Rethink Solutions, explains, "We are excited to embark on this journey with EY and look forward to seeing them leverage the power of itamlink both for themselves and their clients."

Managing tax data and leveraging it for better visibility of clients' tax obligations has become a critical success factor for EY. As Billy Michalewicz, Senior Advisor for EY Property Tax, describes, "We believe that marrying the itamlink software with the EY property tax team's knowledge will help us better manage our client's property tax lifecycle. EY selected the itamlink software because it can effectively support this digital transformation by centralizing data to help minimize overpayments, improve financial reporting, and reduce regulatory risks."

Learn more about Rethink Solutions and how they are leading some of the largest real estate organizations in North America to rethink the way they manage property tax at www.rethinksolutions.com .

Rethink Solutions Inc. is the developer and vendor of itamlink, a web-based, property tax management software for owners, occupiers and managers of multi-property portfolios. Their software, itamlink, enables the active management of the property tax and assessment lifecycle, including forecasting/budgeting, accruals and appeal management. itamlink enhances operational efficiency, maximizes profitability, reduces risk, and enables data-driven decision making.

SOURCE Rethink Solutions Inc.

For further information: Stefania Howard, 647-478-2574, showard@rethinksolutions.com

