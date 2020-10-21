Rethink Breast Cancer Launches New Resource Supporting Black Women with Breast Cancer

Uncovered: A Breast Recognition Project is a first-of-its-kind photo-driven resource showcasing Black women affected by breast cancer

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Rethink Breast Cancer, a Canadian not-for-profit organization focused on empowering and advocating for those affected by breast cancer worldwide, launched a new, first-of-its-kind resource that will shine a much needed spotlight on the physical and emotional scars of breast cancer, specifically as it relates to black bodies. Uncovered: A Breast Recognition Project was developed in response to the significant underrepresentation of, and lack of support for, Black women and women of colour in the breast cancer community.

"They say cancer doesn't discriminate, but it most certainly does. From insufficient healthcare treatment, poorer health outcomes to the general underrepresentation in the breast cancer community," said MJ DeCoteau, founder and executive director, Rethink. "From the start, we made a promise to rethink the status quo when it comes to breast cancer. Now, as an organization who has contributed to the unjust underrepresentation of the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities, this is one step towards doing better."

Michelle Audoin, a young Black woman living in Toronto with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) felt invisible and deflated throughout her diagnosis and treatment journey, often feeling unheard by her healthcare team to being unseen among the after-surgery imagery shown to her.

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer I immediately began researching my surgical options. It became abundantly clear that images of women who looked like me were nowhere to be found. It was distressing to have to make a life-altering decision and not have any visuals to help guide me through the process," said Audoin.

In response to her experience, she approached Rethink to help change the conversation and develop a new resource that would help Black women diagnosed with breast cancer have a better, more inclusive experience.

Uncovered: A Breast Recognition Project is launching today, October 21st, on Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day 2020. This important awareness day aims to promote access, education and awareness about reconstructive breast surgery, and now with the launch of this important resource we can make sure to see a greater representation of Black women.

Rethink worked with a Black production team to photograph, interview and capture these eight women's stories and experiences. The resource will also be shared with cancer care teams, so they are better equipped to support all the women they care for. This project was kindly supported by Pfizer Canada.

"At Pfizer Canada, the value of equity runs through everything we do. We believe everyone deserves to be seen, heard and cared for," said Cole C. Pinnow, President, Pfizer Canada. "That's why we are honoured to support this important initiative that includes BIPOC communities in the breast cancer conversation and gives them the resources and attention they deserve."

Together we can change the status quo and help amplify and uplift Black voices and images. To view the resource and learn more, visit: rethinkbreastcancer.com/breastrecognitionproject

About Rethink Breast Cancer

Rethink Breast Cancer is the young people's breast cancer movement. Our mission is to empower young people worldwide who are concerned about and affected by breast cancer by taking a breakthrough approach to education, advocacy, support, community building and fundraising initiatives.

Rethink is changing the breast cancer conversation to make real change. You aren't average and we aren't your average breast cancer charity. We're here to uplift, inspire and most importantly, rethink breast cancer to help young women live better and live longer.

For more information, visit rethinkbreastcancer.com

Instagram: RethinkBreastCancer

Twitter: RethinkTweet

Facebook: RethinkBreastCancer

YouTube: Rethink Breast Cancer

SOURCE Rethink Breast Cancer

For further information: Media contact: Karley Ura, [email protected]