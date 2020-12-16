RetailMeNot.ca Surveys Canadians About Their Holiday Shopping Habits This Year

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- The holidays are almost here, and this year more than ever before, Canadians will be turning to online shopping to ensure they get everything they need for the season. According to a recent survey by RetailMeNot.ca , a J2 Global business within its Ziff Davis division, a third of Canadian shoppers (33%) plan to spend over $500 on gifts for loved ones this holiday season.

While spending remains high, Canadians still want to make sure they are getting the best value for their money on gifts: 72% of shoppers said they will prioritize price/discounts when shopping this year, and with the help of leading savings destination RetailMeNot.ca , it couldn't be easier to find great deals and coupons.

Supporting local businesses is also top of mind for Canadians. Forty-four percent of those surveyed listed it as a priority, and with the move to online shopping, it's no surprise that speed of delivery (44%) is a key factor for shoppers wanting to make sure their gifts arrive on time. RetailMeNot.ca , is the perfect spot to find great deals on all types of Canadian brands, such as Roots Canada , Le Château , Hudson's Bay , Ardene , David's Tea and more.

But what are Canadians putting in their shopping baskets? Clothing and accessories remain a top priority, with 60% planning on buying from this category. Meanwhile, Canadians are taking a cautious approach to what 2021 will bring, with only 7% planning on purchasing a future experience, such as flights or spa days. Canadians' spending is broken down as follows:

53% clothing

46% books/video games

37% toys

33% health and beauty products

32% electronics

23% home appliances

7% future experiences

Last-minute shopping tips

RetailMeNot's Shopping and Trends Expert, Sara Skirboll , has tips to make sure Canadians don't go over budget this year:

Sometimes, last-minute is better: Many retailers offer last-minute deals in the days leading up to Christmas, so if timing isn't an issue, look out for deals closer to the day, especially on hot toys and electronics.

Many retailers offer last-minute deals in the days leading up to Christmas, so if timing isn't an issue, look out for deals closer to the day, especially on hot toys and electronics. Buy online, pick up in-store or curbside: If you have passed the holiday shipping deadline, take advantage of the many retailers who are offering buy online and pick up in-store or curbside to ensure you get everything you need in time for the holidays.

If you have passed the holiday shipping deadline, take advantage of the many retailers who are offering buy online and pick up in-store or curbside to ensure you get everything you need in time for the holidays. Research and price compare: Scour the internet for what's on your shopping list, as some retailers might offer it at a better price or have better offers.

Scour the internet for what's on your shopping list, as some retailers might offer it at a better price or have better offers. Always use a promo code: RetailMeNot.ca is your go-to resource for finding the best deals on hot holiday gifts, from clothing and electronics to appliances, home decor, beauty and everything in between!

RetailMeNot.ca connects shoppers directly to Canada's top retailers and the best discounts available in lots of categories, such as clothing, accessories, beauty, travel, home and restaurants. Visit their website to find out more. Happy shopping!

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit http://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks Ziff Davis, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 Global had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information, visit: www.j2global.com

To learn more, visit http://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

Please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RetailMeNot.ca