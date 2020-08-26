RetailMeNot.ca Survey Reveals Changes in Canadians Back-to-School Habits for this September

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- The back-to-school shopping season is traditionally a busy time for families, but this year proposes new realities as Canadian parents prepare to send their kids to school while some opt for homeschooling instead.

According to survey results from leading savings destination, RetailMeNot.ca , a Vericast business, 22% of Canadian parents are considering homeschooling as an option for their children this year, which means that their shopping habits are changing too.

The survey reports that 65% of parents are prioritizing school supplies such as books, pencils and notepads. 32% are adding new items to their list this year, including supplementary tutoring, homeschooling and teaching supplies, and foregoing spending on clothing & accessories.

Among those parents that are planning on homeschooling, the top items they will be purchasing include:

School supplies ( 52% )

) Homeschool space setup ( 47% )

) Technology for distance learning (35%)

Parents are also looking for new ways to shop. 56% are shopping online this year, a big jump from last year's 35%. So, how can parents make sure they don't break the bank on back-to-school shopping this year?

RetailMeNot.ca shopping and trends expert, Sara Skirboll, recommends: "Always make a list of the items you need before you start your shopping to avoid going over budget. For big ticket items like laptops and tablets, shop around before making any purchases. Retailers will be offering price matching across channels more than before as more people shift to online shopping so make sure you are getting the best deal possible"

Parents looking to get great deals on their back to school shopping can check out RetailMeNot.ca - the ultimate shopping destination that saves Canadians time and money. The site offers great deals such as furniture price cuts up to 70% off for homeschool and office setups from Wayfair.ca, up to $40 off Amazon Kindle & paperwhite e-readers from Best Buy, and up to 60% off kids styles at Old Navy.

* Survey conducted on August 14th, 2020 by Angus Reid Global

