RetailMeNot.ca is helping parents save the two most valuable resources during the Back-to-School season - Time and Money

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- The back-to-school season can be one of the most stressful times of year for many parents. With the cost of school supplies and having to visit multiple stores to find the best deals, it can be overwhelming for parents.

RetailMeNot.ca, a leading savings destination, provides parents ways to save this back to school season. According to a survey conducted by the website, many parents will be avoiding the stress of in-store shopping this year, with 35% of parents planning to shop online this back-to-school season.

While online shopping can be more convenient than running from store to store, parents still spend hours price comparing to get the best deals on the items they want. "We know extra time is not a luxury that many parents have. In fact, 95% of parents report that time and money are the biggest challenges during back to school shopping," says Sara Skirboll, Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot.

Overall, parents say they will be spending an average of $507 during the back-to-school season with the majority of parents saying they will be spending between $100 and $250 on clothing/accessories and technology for their children. With offers from stores such as Best Buy, GAP, H&M and Amazon, RetailMeNot is the perfect destination for parents to discover savings.

Parents also planned to spend the following on the top back to school categories/items:

$50 - $100 on School Supplies (38% of parents)

- on School Supplies (38% of parents) $100 - $250 on Clothing and Accessories (45% of parents)

- on Clothing and Accessories (45% of parents) $250 - $500 on Technology (19% of parents)

- on Technology (19% of parents) $100 - $250 on Dorm Decor (33% of parents)

Find all the best deals from top retailers in Canada, such as the Hudson's Bay, Best Buy, Sephora, Indigo, Michael Kors, Amazon, and many more.

RetailMeNot.ca is truly the ultimate shopping companion, helping parents save valuable time and money, so they can focus on what really matters in life.

*These are the findings of a survey conducted by RetailMeNot from July 22nd to July 25th, 2019 with a representative sample of 300 online Canadians who are parents of children who are attending school in the fall and who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French.

