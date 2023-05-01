TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Voting in the 2023 bencher election closed on April 28. Forty-five lawyer and paralegal benchers were elected by Law Society licensees to serve in Convocation for the next four years.

The list of successful candidates and other information about the election results are available on LSO.ca/BencherElection2023. Benchers elected on April 28 take office at the May 25, 2023 Convocation.

Convocation

Benchers are members of a decision-making body called Convocation which convenes approximately eight times a year to consider policy matters and to conduct the business of governing the affairs of the Law Society.

The composition of Convocation is set out in the Law Society Act which requires that the Law Society have:

40 elected lawyer benchers – 20 elected from inside Toronto and 20 elected from outside Toronto

and 20 elected from outside five elected paralegal benchers, and

eight lay benchers — neither lawyers nor paralegals — who are appointed by the Provincial government.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: Jennifer Wing, Senior Communications Advisor, External Relations and Communications, [email protected]