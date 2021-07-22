Results for May 2021 CFP® Exam now available

First-time candidate pass rate for the CFP exam was 73%

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ has released results for the May sitting of the CFP exam, which was held at in-person test centres and through online proctoring. The May sitting included 546 first-time writers and 244 candidates who were reattempting the exam.

The pass rate for first-time candidates was 73% and the pass rate for candidates reattempting the exam was 53%, resulting in an overall pass rate of 67%.

"Congratulations to the candidates who demonstrated exceptional dedication and focus, overcoming the significant challenges associated with the pandemic to challenge the CFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada.

Of the 790 candidates who challenged the exam, 83% wrote the exam through online proctoring. "Given the interest in both in-person and online proctored exam, FP Canada remains committed to giving candidates choice and flexibility during this challenging time," Ms. Batstone said.

The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain the certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements, pass a rigorous national exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience. CFP professionals must also adhere to high professional standards, established by the FP Canada Standards Council™. As of June 30, 2021, there were 16,240 CFP professionals in Canada, part of a global community of more than 180,000 CFP professionals in 26 territories around the world.

The next sitting of the CFP exam will be held on Wednesday, October 13 and on Thursday, October 14. FP Canada will also administer the QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam on Wednesday, October 13.

Candidates can register for the upcoming CFP exam or the QAFP™ exam by logging on to their portal at FPCanada.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are nearly 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP certification and QAFP certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

