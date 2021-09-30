Over the years, the RESTYLANE portfolio has continued to deliver innovation. In 2015 the launch of the Optimal Balance Technology ™ or OBT™ line of soft, flexible gels used in facial areas to support dynamic expressions and in 2017, RESTYLANE SKINBOOSTERS to help address the telltale signs of aging by improving the appearance, smoothness and elasticity of the skin. 3 ,4,5 This approval marks a major success for the industry-standard filler. With over 30 ongoing pipeline projects in aesthetics alone, Galderma is seeking to enhance its diverse and broad portfolio of fillers to advance dermatology for every skin story in the future.

"I am incredibly proud to be celebrating the RESTYLANE 25th anniversary. Worldwide, and in Canada for the last 22 years, this brand has undoubtedly changed the lives of millions by helping them look and feel great. Galderma has the right technologies and capabilities to respond to evolving customer needs, and we will continue to build on our bright past to create a brilliant future!"

WENDY ADAMS, GENERAL MANAGER OF GALDERMA CANADA

The RESTYLANE portfolio offers the world's most diverse range of fillers by using two complementary and patented gel technologies, the non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid or NASHA® and OBT™.6 These technologies provide personalized, natural-looking results which deliver long-term satisfaction and leave individuals filled with confidence.5,7,8 RESTYLANE has become a trusted brand among health care professionals, with 50 million administered treatments worldwide, a major brand milestone achievement.9

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with health care professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.ca.

About Galderma's RESTYLANE portfolio

RESTYLANE is the original non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid filler with over 25 years of achievement and over 50 million treatments worldwide. NASHA® and OBT™ technologies make RESTYLANE the world's most diverse range of fillers to deliver truly individualized results.6,10

The RESTYLANE portfolio of products in Canada includes: RESTYLANE LIDOCAINE, RESTYLANE LYFT LIDOCAINE, RESTYLANE SILK, RESTYLANE KYSSE, RESTYLANE VOLYME, RESTYLANE DEFYNE, RESTYLANE REFYNE, and RESTYLANE SKINBOOSTERS VITAL and VITAL LIGHT.

