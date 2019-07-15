Resqunit Launches Canadian Operations

Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch star, Sig Hansen, helps open new Canadian Headquarters at Dartmouth Nova Scotia's Centre for Ocean Ventures & Entrepreneurship's (COVE) Start-Up Yard

DARTMOUTH, NS, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Resqunit has found its Canadian home at Dartmouth's Centre for Ocean Venture & Entrepreneurship's (COVE) Start-Up Yard, and on July 15th, none other than Deadliest Catch's Sig Hansen served as host at their housewarming party.

A venture founded in Norway in November 2017, Resqunit is a floatation device that secures fishing gear, such as lobster traps and crab pots. When a trap gets lost, and remains under water for a period of time, the Resqunit is released, floating to the surface – saving expensive gear, hard sought-after fish stocks and protecting marine life that are often stuck inside these "ghost traps".

Sig Hansen, best known for his star status on Discovery Channel's documentary reality series "Deadliest Catch", serves as the global ambassador for Resqunit.

"As fishermen we hold a deep connection to the ocean waters that we are lucky to call our workplace," said Hansen. "Resqunit's innovation will set-out to not only protect our bottom-line by saving gear and stock, it will also serve to protect the very source that provides for us – a responsibility we take seriously."

"Resqunit was developed in order to reduce the significant economic losses that can occur for both hobby and professional fishermen when they lose their valuable gear," says Helge Tretto Olsen, Resqunit's CEO who was in Dartmouth for the launch. "The bigger picture is that it also protects our ocean floors and marine life by reducing the number of ghost traps and fishing gear that threaten fish, crab and lobster stocks along global coastlines. Knowing Canada's global position as a fishing leader, we are confident that Resqunit will be embraced by the industry here."

Erik Nobbe, a well-known business leader in Halifax, will lead Resqunit's Canadian operations as Canadian CEO, overseeing the headquarters in Dartmouth.

"Fishing is such a huge part of our past and current history, not just in Nova Scotia but Atlantic Canada wide and beyond", says Nobbe. "The support from government, industry and investment pillars within the region has been unbelievable to date which was of no surprise to me after working in the space for more than a quarter of a century."

Nobbe notes that the launch of Resqunit in Canada comes at a time when many are focusing on the oceans, and the precious resources at stake – between the North Atlantic Right Whale entanglements to protecting the ocean floors from further 'ghost gear' occurrences. He believes that the increased awareness around these issues, in combination with the simplicity, functionality and low price point of the device to rescue lost gear, will appeal to fishers in both the lobster and crab industries.

The event at COVE was attended by representatives from the fishing industry and elected officials – including Halifax's Mayor Mike Savage, who celebrated another new business putting a stake in the ground in the municipality.

"In addition to our strong and proven fishing industry here in Nova Scotia, the province and city also works to nurture innovation and enables businesses to thrive," said Nobbe. "Establishing Resqunit's base at COVE here in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, made perfect sense."

Watch our video demonstration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iKIZ6t4O4U

