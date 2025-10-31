TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced more than $19 million from the Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF) for 21 projects across Ontario, and more than $17 million for 13 projects across Ontario under the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

Through the ETF, the Government of Canada helps municipalities and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities address urgent needs related to the toxic illegal drug supply and overdose crisis. The ETF emphasizes supports toward treatment and recovery, as well as prevention and harm reduction. It funds projects that address immediate needs, as identified by the communities to support local capacity and provide access to culturally-relevant, trauma-informed and evidence-based programs and services.

SUAP funding will provide critical support to a range of innovative and time-limited community-based projects that focus on prevention and harm reduction. These initiatives are providing critical services by connecting individuals to culturally appropriate, trauma-informed, and evidence-based programs and services.

Quotes

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to solving the overdose crisis, and no community can solve it alone. By investing in community-driven, culturally relevant, and evidence-based initiatives, we are making sure people have access to the care and support they need, close to home."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

''Downtown Toronto, like many parts of Ontario, has faced challenges due to the overdose crisis. I've seen first-hand the compassion and commitment of local organizations working on the front lines to serving our community and responding to the needs of those facing addiction. These projects save lives today and builds pathways to long-term recovery.''

Maggie Chi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"The Substance Use and Addictions Program and the Emergency Treatment Fund is making a significant impact in the City of Toronto by supporting community-led solutions that address the complex needs of our residents. Through these investments, we are helping to build a healthier, safer city for everyone."

Chi Nguyen

Member of Parliament for Spadina – Habourfront

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years for an ETF to support municipalities and Indigenous communities in providing rapid responses to the overdose crisis.

On October 6, 2025, Health Canada launched a call for proposals under the ETF for projects for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

Since 2017, over $755 million has been invested in more than 465 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

