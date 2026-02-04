OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Data saves lives. We can make technology work for people -- improving lives, improving care, and building a health system ready for the future.

The burden of disconnected systems falls heavily on our health care providers. The fact that only 29% of providers share electronic information securely and seamlessly outside of their offices is entirely unacceptable. The fact that fax machines are still used is entirely unacceptable. The fact that Canadians have to walk around with printed copies of their health information, while other sectors have moved fully digital decades ago is unacceptable.

Today, the Government of Canada introduced Bill S-5, the Connected Care for Canadians Act. This Act is part of Canada's plan to build up and protect the health care system, and empower Canadians to have more control over their health.

The Act is about enabling different systems to connect. At its core, Bill S-5 is about patient safety. It's about keeping pace with emerging international standards in digital health care to remain competitive globally.

The legislation would require all information technology (IT) companies providing digital health services in Canada to adopt common standards to support protected and secure information exchange across various systems. Canadians should feel safe knowing that their medical records are secure and protected, for their own use, and for the use of their health care providers.

The health care sector is also one of the fastest growing sectors in Canada's economy. This legislation will establish the foundation needed for the health sector to benefit from AI innovations that can improve patient care, system efficiency and create economic opportunity for Canadian companies.

The Government of Canada is collaborating with its provincial and territorial partners in the development of the regulations to ensure the protection and secure sharing of Canadians' own health data and to improve patient outcomes, while ensuring existing strict privacy legislation is respected.

"Timely and secure access to personal health information is critical to saving lives and improving care for Canadians. The Connected Care for Canadians Act is about empowering Canadians to securely access their own health data, so patients and those involved in their care have the information they need to make the right decisions at the right time. This legislation is a critical step towards a more connected health care system that supports all Canadians."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health of Canada

"After sharing my brother Greg's story with more than 750 audiences and 60,000 audience members, we know his experience isn't unique--it's systemic. Patients are harmed when their data doesn't follow them, and providers are left stressed that they are missing critical information. This bill is an essential step toward building the reliable, connected healthcare foundation that every person in Canada deserves."

Teri Price

Executive Director, Greg's Wings Projects and brother of Greg Price

"When personal health information can travel freely and securely between patients, clinics, hospitals and labs, people will have better health outcomes and doctors will have more time to focus on care. It also makes it easier for patients to manage their own care in partnership with doctors and other health professionals."

Dr. Margot Burnell

President, Canadian Medical Association

"Canada's single payer system has created world class health data but its benefits are being missed. Canadians feel these effects every day in delayed care, missed insights, and systems that cannot respond to their needs quickly enough. Establishing clear, connected, and privacy-protecting rules for data use puts patients first so they can achieve the best possible outcomes and quality of life. At the same time, it helps build a national data foundation that enables research, innovation and AI at scale. This drives the system efficiencies health systems need while strengthening Canada's sovereignty by creating economic opportunities for Canadian companies that reduce our reliance on foreign actors. That is direct value for patients, health systems, and Canadians."

Anderson Chuck

President & CEO, Canadian Institute for Health Information

"The Connected Care for Canadians Act recognizes that timely, secure access to health information is foundational to better care. By supporting modern digital standards and trusted data sharing, the legislation helps ensure patients can access their health information, providers can coordinate care more effectively, and the health system can respond more efficiently to growing demands."

Michael Green

President & CEO, Canada Health Infoway

"The Canadian Nurses Association supports efforts to modernize the sharing and use of health information across Canada. Secure, timely access to personal health information is essential for nurse practitioners and nurses to deliver high-quality, coordinated care and improved patient outcomes. This legislation represents an important step toward more connected health systems that empower patients, strengthen care continuity, and enable nurses to work to their full scope in service of Canadians' health and well-being."

Dr. Kimberly LeBlanc

President, Canadian Nurses Association

"Nurses welcome the Connected Care for Canadians Act as an important step towards greater transparency and patient safety in Canada's health care sector. Fulsome access to patient health data gives nurses the information they need to make safe decisions and reduces unnecessary stress on frontline providers."

Linda Silas

President, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions

"The Society of Rural Physicians of Canada (SRPC) supports the federal government bill to establish common standards for digital health systems, allowing different IT platforms to share information more effectively. Along with essential infrastructure support for rural and remote internet, these standards are essential for delivering high-quality healthcare. Common digital health standards help ensure systems are secure, interoperable, and able to exchange data consistently across provinces and healthcare organizations. This will support safer, more efficient care, strengthen accountability, and improve experiences for both patients and physicians. Shared digital standards also enhance clinical decision-making and reduce unnecessary duplication of tests and services. The SRPC also recognizes Minister Michel's leadership in advancing connected care across Canada."

Dr. Sarah Giles

President-Elect, Society of Rural Physicians of Canada

"Family doctors see every day how fragmented health information puts patients at risk. Canadians deserve access to their own health data, connected and seamless within their circle of care. By mandating health data interoperability, Connected Care for Canadians Act would support safer, more efficient care and empower patients. Canada's family doctors welcome and support this new legislation."

Dr. Sarah Cook

President, College of Family Physicians of Canada

Only 29% of primary care providers in Canada currently share patient information electronically outside their practice.

Nearly 60% of physicians say that administrative burden contributes directly to worsening mental health.

FPT governments are working together through the implementation of a Pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap that sets the path forward to connected care through common interoperability and data standards.

that sets the path forward to connected care through common interoperability and data standards. S-5 will accelerate adoption of these standards and prohibit data blocking but would only apply in provinces and territories that do not have substantially similar legislation in place.

Many jurisdictions such as the United States, Australia, and the European Union have published national digital health interoperability roadmaps and have enacted legislation to improve connected care in their country.

This legislation is not creating a digital ID, platform, or database of health information. This Act enables, not compels, secure access for patients and secure information sharing between health care providers.

