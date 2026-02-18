SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie--Algoma, announced more than $11.4 million from the Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF) for 8 projects across Ontario.

Through the ETF, the Government of Canada helps municipalities and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities address urgent needs related to the illegal drug crisis. The ETF supports treatment and recovery, as well as prevention and harm reduction services. It funds projects that address immediate needs, as identified by the communities to support local capacity and provide access to culturally-relevant, trauma-informed and evidence-based programs and services.

Quotes

"If we want a stronger Canada--one where every community has the chance to thrive--we must confront the illegal drug crisis together. That starts with ensuring communities have the resources they need to support people in ways that reflect their lived realities. The organizations receiving funding today provide a range of urgent, immediate health services, social supports, and cultural programming that save lives in their communities."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Like the rest of the country, Ontario has experienced much hardship and loss because of the illegal drug crisis. This emergency funding is supporting several organizations, Indigenous communities, and municipalities across our province to address their urgent needs related to substance use and addictions, including life saving measures, treatment, and outreach."

Terry Sheehan

Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie--Algoma

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years for an ETF to support municipalities and Indigenous communities in providing rapid responses to the illegal drug crisis.

On October 6, 2025, Health Canada launched a call for proposals under the ETF for projects for the 2026/27 fiscal year. New projects selected for funding are set to begin as early as April 2026.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709