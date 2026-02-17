WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced more than $13 million from the Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF) and the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) for 23 projects across Northern and Western Canada.

Through the ETF, the Government of Canada helps municipalities and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities address urgent needs related to the illegal drug crisis. The ETF supports treatment and recovery, as well as prevention and harm reduction services. It funds projects that address immediate needs, as identified by the communities to support local capacity and provide access to culturally-relevant, trauma-informed and evidence-based programs and services.

SUAP funding will provide critical support to a range of innovative community-based projects that provide support towards treatment and recovery, as well as prevention and harm reduction.

Quotes

"If we want a stronger Canada--one where people in every community can live healthier and safer lives--we need to tackle the illegal drug crisis together. That means giving communities the support they need to care for their people in ways that truly reflect their realities. The organizations receiving funding today are offering urgent health services, social supports, and culturally grounded programs that are making a real difference and saving lives every day."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"The drug crisis requires action on multiple fronts, and treatment and recovery are essential parts of our government's response. This investment puts resources directly into the hands of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, supporting culturally appropriate care and strengthening local prevention and harm-reduction efforts. Indigenous People know their communities best, and when we back their leadership, we save lives and build healthier, stronger communities across Northern and Western Canada."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Across the country, the illegal drug crisis continues to have real and lasting impacts on our communities. But Canadians also show up for one another -- something we see reflected across the projects announced today. These initiatives take a whole of community approach to addictions, supporting everything from overdose prevention to healing and recovery. We are working closely with our Indigenous, provincial, territorial, and community partners to build solutions that are lasting, locally driven, and responsive to the diverse realities across Canada. "

Brendan Hanley

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

"The funding for the Moccasin Mobile Outreach van means real, practical support for people in our community who need it most - after hours, on weekends, and in moments when there are too few places to turn. This funding is already being put to work on the ground, helping us meet people where they are with care, dignity, and cultural connection. When Yukon First Nations are trusted and properly resourced, we deliver results - and we save lives."

Math'ieya Alatini

Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years for an ETF to support municipalities and Indigenous communities in providing rapid responses to the illegal drug crisis.

Since 2017, over $755 million has been invested in more than 465 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

On October 6, 2025, Health Canada launched a call for proposals under the ETF for projects for the 2026/27 fiscal year. New projects selected for funding are set to begin as early as April 2026.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]