OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Benny&Co. Foundation is proud to once again announce the launch of its Annual Fundraiser in all of the chain's restaurants, including those in Orleans and Stittsville. Throughout the month of April, the goal is to raise $180,000 to provide adapted stays for young people with special needs. In Ontario, the Société franco-ontarienne de l'autisme is the chosen beneficiary organization for a second year in a row.

According to the National Autism Spectrum Disorder Surveillance System, one in 66 children in Canada between the ages of five and 17 has autism. Finding support from family and friends can be a major challenge for parents of these children. The mission of the Benny&Co. Foundation is to contribute to the well-being of young people with special needs by facilitating and increasing accessibility to experiences adapted to them, while giving parents a chance to recharge.

"The subject remains taboo, because wanting a break from a child who is different may seem like a whim to people who don't know the reality of families living with these children, who later become adults with the same needs," said Mathieu Gratton, founder of Le Monde de Benjamin and spokesperson for the Benny&Co Foundation. "To be able to jump into this new role with the Benny&Co. Foundation as a family, together with my son Benjamin who is on the autism spectrum, is very meaningful for us. We continue our mandate to raise awareness about autism and differences in general and we adhere to the same values of sharing and mutual aid as the Foundation," explained Mr. Gratton

Watch the video made by the Foundation's spokespersons (in French).

To donate to the Benny&Co. Foundation and offer respite to families in need, click here.

"Living with a child with a health or developmental problem is an experience that can have a significant impact on certain aspects of the parents' personal lives. The Benny&Co. Foundation dreams of a time when every family living with a young person with special needs will be able to have a chance to recharge and give back to their children in order to maintain a balanced life. This concrete help to the Société franco-ontarienne de l'autisme is made possible thanks to the generosity of our customers, our donors and our franchisees, who, like us, find it essential to get involved in their community," said Yves Benny, President of the Benny&Co Foundation.

Last year, the Annual Fundraiser raised $132,000 for youth with special needs, thereby allowing 92 young people to attend an adapted summer camp. Throughout the year, franchisees donate $0.25 to the Foundation for each kid's menu sold to help young people in their region.

About the Benny&Co. Foundation

Created in 2013, the Benny&Co. Foundation's mission is to contribute to the well-being of young people with special needs by facilitating and increasing accessibility to experiences adapted to them, while giving parents a chance to recharge. The Foundation also supports projects and initiatives of other organizations and groups whose mission is in line with its values. Since its creation, the Benny&Co. Foundation has donated more than one million dollars. For more information, visit https://www.benny-co.com/en/foundation/.

About Le Monde de Benjamin

Le Monde de Benjamin was created to raise awareness about autism and differences in general. Entertaining by raising awareness has been the mandate of its Facebook page since its inception in March 2017. Le Monde de Benjamin transmits values such as sharing, acceptance, family, perseverance, self-confidence, optimism and fun. Over the years, the goal has also become to encourage families to spend time together as well as to develop children's independence in different chapters of daily life. To learn more, visit https://www.lemondedebenjamin.com.

SOURCE Benny&Co. Foundation

For further information: Benny&Co. Foundation, Raphaele Bourgault, [email protected], 514-206-0364; Le Monde de Benjamin, Catherine Poirier, [email protected], 514-244-7402