RESPIREE SECURES SINGAPORE HSA CLEARANCE FOR PEDIATRIC EXPANSION OF CARDIO-RESPIRATORY WEARABLE AND FOR ITS NEW EHR STREAMLINED PLATFORM

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- AI/ML health tech startup Respiree has received clearance from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to extend its RS001 cardio-respiratory wearable to pediatric populations. This clearance also enables the extension of Respiree's software platform, introducing enterprise-grade pathway management services and EHR interoperability which further enhances its innovative healthcare solutions.

Illustrative Image of Respiree’s RS001 Cardio-respiratory Wearable With Connected IOT Platform

The RS001 is a wearable device that directly measures cardio-respiratory data, now expanded to serve both adult and pediatric populations. This innovative wearable collects vital data through sensors, transmitting it to a cellular hub, which then visualizes the information on a user-friendly, connected dashboard. Respiree's new dashboard software solution now includes integrated pathway management services, empowering physicians to deliver personalized care through advanced monitoring capabilities in the patient's home-use mobile application. Key features include: automated alerts setup and automated symptom questionnaire generation, seamless integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems and enhanced interoperability through external API plugins.

WHY IT MATTERS

"This important regulatory extension enables Singapore's healthcare systems, as well as other international healthcare systems, to accurately capture and utilize cardio-respiratory data in a broader pediatric population, beyond just adults. Furthermore, Respiree's software platform now streamlines workflow integration, facilitating seamless transitions of care not only within hospitals but also from hospitals to homes through our new pathway management services. This enhancement allows for more efficient and streamlined care," stated Dr. Gurpreet Singh, CEO and Founder of Respiree.

With the expanded HSA clearance, Respiree sets its sights on securing additional regulatory approvals in other APAC regions, including the USA, within the next few months. Furthermore, Respiree plans to pursue clearances for its AI-powered Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD), which will seamlessly integrate into its existing enterprise solution, bolstering its capabilities and impact on patients' lives.

About Respiree

Respiree™ is an AI/ML health tech company building clinically-validated AI for managing disease progression. Respiree™ is CE marked and has received regulatory clearances from the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

