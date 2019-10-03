Respected financial services executive Catherine Wood joins Coast Capital team

Catherine has a full and far-reaching executive experience in the financial services, including leading strategy, wealth management and award-winning digital platforms. Most recently, she served as Senior VP, Head Online and Digital Wealth and Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer for Aviso Wealth, one of Canada's largest independent wealth management providers.

Along with a number of professional awards, Catherine was named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women in 2017 and 2016; one of the Top 50 Wealth Professionals in Canada in 2017; and one of the Top 50 Women in Life Insurance in 2014. She serves as a Board Member of Advocis and she is an Executive Committee Member of the International Women's Forum. She is also a past Trustee for the Institute for Advanced Financial Education and a past Board Member of the Financial Planning Standards Council.

Catherine earned an MBA as well as a Masters of Information Studies from the University of Toronto. She holds an Honours BA from York University and a BA from Western University. Her professional designations include Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Tax and Estate Practitioner (TEP) and Certified Health Specialist (CHS).

About Coast Capital Savings

Coast Capital Savings is Canada's largest credit union by membership and B.C.'s first credit union to be granted federal credit union status. An Imagine Canada Caring Company and a certified B Corporation in recognition of its social performance, the credit union invested $5.6 million into local communities in 2017, focusing on empowering and engaging youth. Coast Capital is one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, and is a winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation. In 2018, Coast Capital was awarded the Corporate Responsibility Award at National Philanthropy Day by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Vancouver Island Chapter. It has 52 branches serving its 555,000 members in the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and Okanagan regions of British Columbia. Product innovations include Canada's first free chequing account from a full-service financial institution. To learn more, visit coastcapitalsavings.com.

SOURCE Coast Capital Savings Credit Union

For further information: Media Contact: Erin McKinley, Manager, External Communications, (O): 604.517.7657, (C): 604.836.6924, (E): erin.mckinley@coastcapitalsavings.com

Related Links

www.coastcapitalsavings.com

