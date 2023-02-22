RESPECTED COBALT SAFETY™ CLIENT RECEIVES TOP INDUSTRY AWARD

SG Constructors Honoured For "Setting The New Standard" For Safety In Construction

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Cobalt Safety™ is pleased to announce one of its industry-leading clients in construction has won the prestigious Toronto Construction Association (TCA) Outstanding Safety Culture Award for 2022.

SG Constructors has been recognized for its proactive and proven commitment to safety among its employees around the GTHA.

"In one year we took SG Constructors to ISO 45001 Certified and then SOSE Designation by the Chief Prevention Officer of Ontario, both of which are incredible achievements that come with hard work, dedication to employees and ongoing investments," said Kevin Brown, CEO of Cobalt Safety™.

"Matt Stainton and SG Constructors are setting the new standard for safety in the construction industry and that's how we save lives together. Congratulations Matt and everyone at SG," Brown said.

The TCA's Outstanding Safety Culture Award is an honour presented annually, recognizing a TCA member company "that treats safety protocols with a genuine sense of urgency and is innovative and rigorous about ensuring workplace safety is paramount."

This means SG Constructors shows a tangible commitment to workplace safety that surpasses legislated requirements.

"Safety is our business", said Brown. "Whether it's work in the trenches, on construction sites, at mines and oil rigs or in giant assembly plants, Cobalt Safety™ is helping de-risk operations and protect companies and their people."

SG Constructors CEO Matt Stainton praised the Cobalt team. "Employee safety is number one of the Four Key Pillars in the SG service model. Everything we do is built on safety and Kevin's team ensures due diligence when it comes to protecting people," Stainton said. "I want to thank them for the incredible skill and insight that distinguishes Cobalt's training and safety programs among their peers," Stainton added.

Cobalt Safety™ is an ISO 45001:2018 Certified Company, a CPO Recognized Safe Employer (SOSE), and a national safety consulting firm servicing all sectors with globally recognized clients. Cobalt Safety is led by three former inspectors of the Ontario Ministry of Labour: Kevin Brown, Jason Gordon and Michael Brown, with a team of safety professionals across Canada.

Kevin Brown, CEO Cobalt Safety™