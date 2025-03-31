Resolute Health Corporation Ltd. Rebrands to Resolve Sleep Health

HALIFAX, NS, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Resolute Health Corp., Canada's largest privately held sleep health company with over 80 locations, is excited to announce its rebrand to Resolve Sleep Health. The new name reflects the company's renewed commitment to providing innovative, comprehensive sleep therapy for a broader spectrum of sleep health challenges while focusing on improving the overall health and well-being of individuals affected by sleep disorders.

The rebranding aligns with Resolve Sleep Health's efforts to expand its services and enhance its offerings in the rapidly growing field of sleep health. The company has been at the forefront of offering individuals comprehensive services to achieve better sleep, with a focus on personalized care, advanced technology, and evidence-based treatments. The rebranding to Resolve Sleep Health comes as the company looks toward expanding its reach, improving patient care, and increasing awareness about the importance of sleep health in everyday life. The organization remains committed to helping individuals with sleep apnea, insomnia, snoring, and other sleep-related issues with a range of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce Resolve Sleep Health as our new name, which very concisely represents our mission and vision for the future," said Heather Shantora, CEO of Resolve Sleep Health. "Sleep is a critical aspect of one's overall health, so we will be at the forefront of growth, innovation, and expertise to help Canadians achieve healthier, more restful lives."

"We believe that by evolving into Resolve Sleep Health, we can more effectively communicate our comprehensive approach to sleep care and reinforce our dedication to resolving the challenges that affect so many people," added Brooke Allen, Chief Operating Officer. "This is just the beginning of a new chapter, and we are excited about the future."

As part of the rebrand, Resolve Sleep Health will continue to offer the same trusted services that patients have come to rely on, with an expanded focus on education, awareness, and long-term solutions. The company will also introduce new technologies and initiatives in the coming months to enhance its ability to address the growing demand for sleep health services.

For more information about Resolve Sleep Health and its services, visit https://resolvesleep.com.

About Resolve Sleep Health

Resolve Sleep Health is Canada's largest independent provider of sleep health services. Through technology, compassionate care, and personalized treatment plans, Resolve Sleep Health helps individuals regain control of their sleep and overall health. With a mission to improve the quality of life for those affected by sleep disorders, Resolve Sleep Health is committed to innovative solutions, patient-centered care, and enhancing sleep health awareness.

Resolve Sleep Health's growing network of member sleep health clinics across the country include:

Advacare: https://www.advacare.ca/

Clinical Sleep: https://clinicalsleep.com/

Coastal Sleep: https://coastalsleep.ca/

Complete Respiratory Care: https://www.completerespcare.com/

CPAP Direct: https://cpapdirect.ca/

Home Lifecare Services: https://www.homelifecare.com/

Island CPAP: https://islandcpap.com/

OxyLife: https://www.sleepapneabc.ca/

Sleep Apnea Solutions: https://solutionsapneesommeil.myshopify.com/

Sleep Management Group: https://sleepmanagement.ca/

The Snore Shop: https://thesnoreshop.ca

ResolveSleep.com

SOURCE Resolute Health

Media Contact: Krystle Tarle, Marketing Director, Resolve Sleep Health, [email protected]