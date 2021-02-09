Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure
Feb 09, 2021, 13:06 ET
REGINA, SK, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Saskatchewan are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, promote job creation, growth and investment. Investments in Saskatchewan's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make our communities more sustainable and resilient.
Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $13.6 million in joint funding for 30 projects in Saskatchewan.
These investments will benefit Saskatchewan people, thanks to various projects such as the: replacement of rural bridges to strengthen the ability to move goods and services on the local transportation network; upgrading of water and wastewater systems to position communities for the future; the decommissioning of landfills to help protect the environment; and improving recreation facilities for various sports and other activities.
Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. To that end, the Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $6.9 million.
All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Saskatchewan to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province.
Quotes
"It is only by working together with all levels of governments that we will be able to resolve the challenges facing rural communities across Canada, especially during the current pandemic. This is why we are announcing today a federal investment of more than $6.7 million to improve recreation facilities, rural bridges and water and wastewater systems across Saskatchewan. By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make our communities stronger, more competitive and we are contributing to our country's economic recovery. Not only will these vital projects help create well-paying jobs during the construction phase, they will have long-lasting benefits for residents and businesses for years to come. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $715 million in over 375 infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan to create jobs and improve quality of life. To support underserved communities with access to broadband, we have also invested over $27 million for 6 projects in the province, which will help connect more than 44,000 households to high-speed internet."
The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
"The Government of Saskatchewan invests in infrastructure to strengthen communities and stimulate the economy, as people across our great province work together to meet the challenges of COVID-19. More than $6.9 million of provincial funding will help these 30 infrastructure projects become a reality. They will improve quality of life and help continue to build a strong Saskatchewan."
The Honourable Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations
Quick facts
- Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.
- In Saskatchewan, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $715 million in over 375 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.
Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 13 bridge improvement projects, 11 water and wastewater projects, and 6 recreation infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $6.9 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are close to $10 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $23 million.
Bridge improvement projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream:
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal F
|
Provincial
|
Municipal /
|
Rural
|
Lamotte Bridge
|
Replace the existing bridge
|
$124,988
|
$250,012
|
$375,000
|
Rural
|
Grid 604
|
Replace the existing bridge
|
$166,650
|
$333,350
|
$700,000
|
Rural
|
CTP Grid
|
Work includes the dismantling
|
$166,650
|
$333,350
|
$1,175,000
|
Rural
|
Dyck Memorial
|
Work includes the dismantling
|
$166,650
|
$333,350
|
$1,175,000
|
Rural
|
Salkeld Bridge
|
Replace the existing bridge
|
$124,988
|
$250,012
|
$375,000
|
Rural
|
Main Haul Bridge
|
Replace the existing bridge with
|
$64,160
|
$128,340
|
$192,500
|
Rural
|
Newberg Bridge
|
Replace the existing bridge with
|
$60,494
|
$121,006
|
$181,500
|
Rural
|
Eugene's Bridge
|
Replace the timber bridge over
|
$45,829
|
$91,671
|
$137,500
|
Rural
|
PFRA Bridge
|
Replace the timber bridge over
|
$41,246
|
$82,504
|
$123,750
|
Rural
|
Todd's Bridge
|
Replace the timber bridge
|
$36,663
|
$73,337
|
$110,000
|
Rural
|
Souris River Bridge
|
Replace the existing bridge
|
$166,650
|
$333,350
|
$1,025,000
|
Rural
|
Grid 703 Bridge
|
Replace the existing bridge with
|
$166,650
|
$333,350
|
$500,000*
|
Rural
|
Pinto Bridge
|
Upgrade and replace part of the
|
$166,650
|
$333,350
|
$1,000,000
|
Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding
|
$1,498,268
|
$2,996,982
|
$6,570,250
* The Rural Municipality of Silverwood No. 123 Grid 703 Bridge Replacement project is partially financed under the federal Gas Tax Fund.
Water and waste water management projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream:
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal
|
Provincial
|
Municipal /
|
City of
|
Regional Authority
|
Complete a drainage feasibility
|
$85,768
|
$71,467
|
$57,186
|
Rural
|
Archerwill Lagoon
|
Expand the lagoon system by
|
$353,200
|
$294,304
|
$235,496
|
Town of
|
Water Pumphouse
|
Upgrade the water pumphouse
|
$1,344,928
|
$1,120,661
|
$896,731
|
Town of
|
Municipal Landfill
|
Formally close and decommission
|
$258,623
|
$215,498
|
$172,437
|
Village of
|
Sewage Lift Station U
|
Replace existing pumps, and
|
$100,813
|
$84,002
|
$67,217
|
Village of
|
Water Treatment
|
Install a membrane filtration
|
$390,000
|
$324,968
|
$260,032
|
Village of
|
Water Treatment
|
Upgrade the water treatment
|
$277,350
|
$231,102
|
$184,923
|
Village of
|
Lift Station Upgrade
|
Conduct various upgrades to the
|
$174,200
|
$145,152
|
$116,148
|
Village of
|
Water Treatment
|
Add a reverse osmosis system w
|
$215,246
|
$179,353
|
$143,515
|
Village of
|
Water Treatment
|
Conduct a well assessment; install
|
$744,408
|
$620,278
|
$496,334
|
Village of
|
Upgrading the
|
Upgrade the pumps to enable hydrant
|
$80,578
|
$67,142
|
$53,726
|
Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding
|
$4,024,114
|
$3,353,927
|
$2,683,745
Recreation infrastructure projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, or the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream:
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal
|
Provincial
|
Municipal /
|
Beardy's &
|
Veteran's Memorial
|
Upgrade and expand
|
$751,186
|
$250,395
|
$55,125
|
Village of
|
Curling Rink Re-Build
|
Rebuild the shelter over
|
$180,000
|
$149,985
|
$120,015
|
Village of
|
Village of Christopher
|
Build a new gathering
|
$98,680
|
$82,225
|
$65,795
|
Resort
|
Community Centre C
|
Build a community centre
|
$38,208
|
$31,837
|
$25,476
|
Village of
|
Skating Arena R
|
Upgrade the skating rink
|
$79,480
|
$66,227
|
$52,993
|
Town of
|
Community Recreation
|
Build a new outdoor skating
|
$56,247
|
$46,868
|
$37,503
|
Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding
|
$1,203,801
|
$627,537
|
$356,907
