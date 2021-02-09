Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure

REGINA, SK, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Saskatchewan are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, promote job creation, growth and investment. Investments in Saskatchewan's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $13.6 million in joint funding for 30 projects in Saskatchewan.

These investments will benefit Saskatchewan people, thanks to various projects such as the: replacement of rural bridges to strengthen the ability to move goods and services on the local transportation network; upgrading of water and wastewater systems to position communities for the future; the decommissioning of landfills to help protect the environment; and improving recreation facilities for various sports and other activities.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. To that end, the Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $6.9 million.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Saskatchewan to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province.

Quotes

"It is only by working together with all levels of governments that we will be able to resolve the challenges facing rural communities across Canada, especially during the current pandemic. This is why we are announcing today a federal investment of more than $6.7 million to improve recreation facilities, rural bridges and water and wastewater systems across Saskatchewan. By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make our communities stronger, more competitive and we are contributing to our country's economic recovery. Not only will these vital projects help create well-paying jobs during the construction phase, they will have long-lasting benefits for residents and businesses for years to come. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $715 million in over 375 infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan to create jobs and improve quality of life. To support underserved communities with access to broadband, we have also invested over $27 million for 6 projects in the province, which will help connect more than 44,000 households to high-speed internet."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The Government of Saskatchewan invests in infrastructure to strengthen communities and stimulate the economy, as people across our great province work together to meet the challenges of COVID-19. More than $6.9 million of provincial funding will help these 30 infrastructure projects become a reality. They will improve quality of life and help continue to build a strong Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In Saskatchewan , Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $715 million in over 375 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

Related product

Backgrounder: Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Backgrounder

Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 13 bridge improvement projects, 11 water and wastewater projects, and 6 recreation infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $6.9 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are close to $10 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $23 million.

Bridge improvement projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal F

unding Provincial

Funding Municipal /

Other

Funding Rural

Municipality

of Antler

No. 61 Lamotte Bridge

Replacement Replace the existing bridge

with a new precast concrete

and steel bridge to extend

the lifespan of the crossing $124,988 $250,012 $375,000 Rural

Municipality

of Brock

No. 64 Grid 604

Bridge

Replacement Replace the existing bridge

with a new pre-cast concrete

and steel bridge $166,650 $333,350 $700,000 Rural

Municipality

of Clayton

No. 333 CTP Grid

Road 753

Bridge

Replacement Work includes the dismantling

and disposal of the existing

structure, the installation a

new substructure and

superstructure, and the

construction of bridge

abutments and approaches $166,650 $333,350 $1,175,000 Rural

Municipality

of Clayton

No. 333 Dyck Memorial

Road Bridge

Replacement Work includes the dismantling

and disposal of the existing

structure, the installation of a

new substructure and

superstructure, and the

construction of bridge

abutments and approaches $166,650 $333,350 $1,175,000 Rural

Municipality

of Kelvington

No. 366 Salkeld Bridge

Replacement Replace the existing bridge

with a new precast concrete

and steel bridge. Work includes

the dismantling and disposal of

the existing structure, the installation

of a new steel and/or concrete

substructure and superstructure,

and the construction of the bridge

approaches $124,988 $250,012 $375,000 Rural

Municipality

of Keys

No. 303 Main Haul Bridge

Replacement Replace the existing bridge with

a series of new steel culverts.

Work includes the dismantling and

disposal of the existing structure,

and the installation of new steel

culverts $64,160 $128,340 $192,500 Rural

Municipality

of Keys

No. 303 Newberg Bridge

Replacement Replace the existing bridge with

a series of new steel culverts $60,494 $121,006 $181,500 Rural

Municipality

of Laurier

No. 38 Eugene's Bridge

Replacement Replace the timber bridge over

an unnamed tributary of Long

Creek with large diameter steel

culverts $45,829 $91,671 $137,500 Rural

Municipality

of Laurier

No. 38 PFRA Bridge

Replacement Replace the timber bridge over

Roughbark Creek with large

diameter steel culverts $41,246 $82,504 $123,750 Rural

Municipality

of Laurier

No. 38 Todd's Bridge

Replacement Replace the timber bridge

over Long Creek with large

diameter corrugated galvanized

steel culverts $36,663 $73,337 $110,000 Rural

Municipality

of Lomond

No. 37 Souris River Bridge

Replacement Replace the existing bridge

with a new precast concrete and

steel bridge. Work includes the

dismantling and disposal of the

existing structure, the installation of a

new steel and/or concrete substructure

and superstructure, and the

construction of the bridge approaches $166,650 $333,350 $1,025,000 Rural

Municipality

of Silverwood

No. 123 Grid 703 Bridge

Replacement Replace the existing bridge with

a new precast concrete and steel

bridge $166,650 $333,350 $500,000* Rural

Municipality

of Wood River

No. 74 Pinto Bridge

Replacement Upgrade and replace part of the

original bridge $166,650 $333,350 $1,000,000 Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding $1,498,268 $2,996,982 $6,570,250

* The Rural Municipality of Silverwood No. 123 Grid 703 Bridge Replacement project is partially financed under the federal Gas Tax Fund.

Water and waste water management projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal /

Other

Funding City of

Humboldt Regional Authority

of Carlton Trail Waste

Management District

Decommissioning of

REACT Waste

Management Facility Complete a drainage feasibility

study for the site and

decommission the active landfill

cell by building a final clay cover $85,768 $71,467 $57,186 Rural

Municipality

of Barrier Valley

No. 397 Archerwill Lagoon

Expansion Expand the lagoon system by

adding a primary cell and a

secondary cell to treat the

effluent from the rural municipality

and the Village of Archerwill $353,200 $294,304 $235,496 Town of

Dalmeny Water Pumphouse

and Reservoir Upgrades Upgrade the water pumphouse

to ensure reliable treated water

distribution. Work includes the

construction of a new water

pumphouse building with a below

grade concrete reservoir storage $1,344,928 $1,120,661 $896,731 Town of

Hague Municipal Landfill

Closure Formally close and decommission

the existing landfill site $258,623 $215,498 $172,437 Village of

Borden Sewage Lift Station U

pgrade Replace existing pumps, and

perform electrical upgrades

and associated works $100,813 $84,002 $67,217 Village of

Consul Water Treatment

Plant Upgrade Install a membrane filtration

system and water treatment

building foundation, and perform

associated mechanical, piping,

electrical and structural works $390,000 $324,968 $260,032 Village of

Holdfast Water Treatment

Plant Upgrades Upgrade the water treatment

plant, replace a raw water line,

and perform associated piping,

mechanical and electrical works $277,350 $231,102 $184,923 Village of

Kenaston Lift Station Upgrade Conduct various upgrades to the

existing lift station $174,200 $145,152 $116,148 Village of

Theodore Water Treatment

Plant Upgrade Add a reverse osmosis system w

ith pre-treatment, and perform

associated mechanical, electrical,

piping and structural works $215,246 $179,353 $143,515 Village of

Torquay Water Treatment

Plant Upgrades Conduct a well assessment; install

a new reservoir, treatment equipment,

and a UV disinfection system; and

perform associated electrical, piping,

pumps, and mechanical works $744,408 $620,278 $496,334 Village of

Vanguard Upgrading the

Distribution of Pumps

at the Water Treatment

Facility Upgrade the pumps to enable hydrant

and water main flushing, to increase

the availability of potable water in

times of high water use, and to reduce

the likelihood of precautionary water

advisories due to equipment breakdowns $80,578 $67,142 $53,726 Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding $4,024,114 $3,353,927 $2,683,745

Recreation infrastructure projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, or the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal /

Other

Funding Beardy's &

Okemasis

Cree Nation Veteran's Memorial

Hall Upgrade Upgrade and expand

the existing Veteran's

Memorial Hall including

electrical and mechanical

upgrades, site

improvements $751,186 $250,395 $55,125 Village of

Canwood Curling Rink Re-Build Rebuild the shelter over

the 3 sheets of curling

ice and attach it to the

viewing area $180,000 $149,985 $120,015 Village of

Christopher

Lake Village of Christopher

Lake Park E

nhancements 2020 Build a new gathering

structure for seniors, and

an outdoor community arena $98,680 $82,225 $65,795 Resort

Village of

Coteau

Beach Community Centre C

onstruction Build a community centre

with barrier-free access,

washrooms and a large

common area to host activities

like gymnastics, dance, yoga,

basketball and other team

sports and community events $38,208 $31,837 $25,476 Village of

Fillmore Skating Arena R

evitalization Upgrade the skating rink

by installing new boards,

safety glass, and asphalt

flooring $79,480 $66,227 $52,993 Town of

Kronau Community Recreation

Cooperative Outdoor

Skating Rink Revitalization Build a new outdoor skating

rink, shack and cement pad that

will expand the existing skating

rink so the area can be used

year-round for other recreation

and community activities $56,247 $46,868 $37,503 Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding $1,203,801 $627,537 $356,907

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Dan Palmer, Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations, Communications, 306-787-7151, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

