Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure

Feb 09, 2021, 13:06 ET

REGINA, SK, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Saskatchewan are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, promote job creation, growth and investment. Investments in Saskatchewan's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $13.6 million in joint funding for 30 projects in Saskatchewan.   

These investments will benefit Saskatchewan people, thanks to various projects such as the: replacement of rural bridges to strengthen the ability to move goods and services on the local transportation network; upgrading of water and wastewater systems to position communities for the future; the decommissioning of landfills to help protect the environment; and improving recreation facilities for various sports and other activities.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. To that end, the Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $6.9 million.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Saskatchewan to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province.

Quotes

"It is only by working together with all levels of governments that we will be able to resolve the challenges facing rural communities across Canada, especially during the current pandemic. This is why we are announcing today a federal investment of more than $6.7 million to improve recreation facilities, rural bridges and water and wastewater systems across Saskatchewan. By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make our communities stronger, more competitive and we are contributing to our country's economic recovery. Not only will these vital projects help create well-paying jobs during the construction phase, they will have long-lasting benefits for residents and businesses for years to come. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $715 million in over 375 infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan to create jobs and improve quality of life. To support underserved communities with access to broadband, we have also invested over $27 million for 6 projects in the province, which will help connect more than 44,000 households to high-speed internet."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The Government of Saskatchewan invests in infrastructure to strengthen communities and stimulate the economy, as people across our great province work together to meet the challenges of COVID-19. More than $6.9 million of provincial funding will help these 30 infrastructure projects become a reality. They will improve quality of life and help continue to build a strong Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.
  • In Saskatchewan, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $715 million in over 375 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Backgrounder

Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 13 bridge improvement projects, 11 water and wastewater projects, and 6 recreation infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.  

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $6.9 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are close to $10 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $23 million.

Bridge improvement projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream:

Location

Project Name

Project Details

Federal F
unding

Provincial
Funding

Municipal /
Other
Funding

Rural
Municipality
of Antler
No. 61

Lamotte Bridge
Replacement

Replace the existing bridge
with a new precast concrete
and steel bridge to extend
the lifespan of the crossing

$124,988

$250,012

$375,000

Rural
Municipality
of Brock
No. 64

Grid 604
Bridge
Replacement

Replace the existing bridge
with a new pre-cast concrete
and steel bridge

$166,650

$333,350

$700,000

Rural
Municipality
of Clayton
No. 333

CTP Grid
Road 753
Bridge
Replacement

Work includes the dismantling
and disposal of the existing
structure, the installation a
new substructure and
superstructure, and the
construction of bridge
abutments and approaches

$166,650

$333,350

$1,175,000

Rural
Municipality
of Clayton
No. 333

Dyck Memorial
Road Bridge
Replacement

Work includes the dismantling
and disposal of the existing
structure, the installation of a
new substructure and
superstructure, and the
construction of bridge
abutments and approaches

$166,650

$333,350

$1,175,000

Rural
Municipality
of Kelvington
No. 366

Salkeld Bridge
Replacement

Replace the existing bridge
with a new precast concrete
and steel bridge. Work includes
the dismantling and disposal of
the existing structure, the installation
of a new steel and/or concrete
substructure and superstructure,
and the construction of the bridge
approaches

$124,988

$250,012

$375,000

Rural
Municipality
of Keys
No. 303

Main Haul Bridge
Replacement

Replace the existing bridge with
a series of new steel culverts.
Work includes the dismantling and
disposal of the existing structure,
and the installation of new steel
culverts

$64,160

$128,340

$192,500

Rural
Municipality
of Keys
No. 303

Newberg Bridge
Replacement

Replace the existing bridge with
a series of new steel culverts

$60,494

$121,006

$181,500

Rural
Municipality
of Laurier
No. 38

Eugene's Bridge
Replacement

Replace the timber bridge over
an unnamed tributary of Long
Creek with large diameter steel
culverts

$45,829

$91,671

$137,500

Rural
Municipality
of Laurier
No. 38

PFRA Bridge
Replacement

Replace the timber bridge over
Roughbark Creek with large
diameter steel culverts

$41,246

$82,504

$123,750

Rural
Municipality
of Laurier
No. 38

Todd's Bridge
Replacement

Replace the timber bridge
over Long Creek with large
diameter corrugated galvanized
steel culverts

$36,663

$73,337

$110,000

Rural
Municipality
of Lomond
No. 37

Souris River Bridge
Replacement

Replace the existing bridge
with a new precast concrete and
steel bridge. Work includes the
dismantling and disposal of the
existing structure, the installation of a
new steel and/or concrete substructure
and superstructure, and the
construction of the bridge approaches

$166,650

$333,350

$1,025,000

Rural
Municipality
of Silverwood
No. 123

Grid 703 Bridge
Replacement

Replace the existing bridge with
a new precast concrete and steel
bridge

$166,650

$333,350

$500,000*

Rural
Municipality
of Wood River
No. 74

Pinto Bridge
Replacement

Upgrade and replace part of the
original bridge

$166,650

$333,350

$1,000,000

Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding

$1,498,268

$2,996,982

$6,570,250

* The Rural Municipality of Silverwood No. 123 Grid 703 Bridge Replacement project is partially financed under the federal Gas Tax Fund. 

Water and waste water management projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream:

Location

Project Name

Project Details

Federal
Funding

Provincial
Funding

Municipal /
Other
Funding

City of
Humboldt

Regional Authority
of Carlton Trail Waste
Management District
Decommissioning of
REACT Waste
Management Facility

Complete a drainage feasibility
study for the site and
decommission the active landfill
cell by building a final clay cover

$85,768

$71,467

$57,186

Rural
Municipality
of Barrier Valley
No. 397

Archerwill Lagoon
Expansion

Expand the lagoon system by
adding a primary cell and a
secondary cell to treat the
effluent from the rural municipality
and the Village of Archerwill

$353,200

$294,304

$235,496

Town of
Dalmeny

Water Pumphouse
and Reservoir Upgrades

Upgrade the water pumphouse
to ensure reliable treated water
distribution. Work includes the
construction of a new water
pumphouse building with a below
grade concrete reservoir storage

$1,344,928

$1,120,661

$896,731

Town of
Hague

Municipal Landfill
Closure

Formally close and decommission
the existing landfill site

$258,623

$215,498

$172,437

Village of
Borden

Sewage Lift Station U
pgrade

Replace existing pumps, and
perform electrical upgrades
and associated works

$100,813

$84,002

$67,217

Village of
Consul

Water Treatment
Plant Upgrade

Install a membrane filtration
system and water treatment
building foundation, and perform
associated mechanical, piping,
electrical and structural works

$390,000

$324,968

$260,032

Village of
Holdfast

Water Treatment
Plant Upgrades

Upgrade the water treatment
plant, replace a raw water line,
and perform associated piping,
mechanical and electrical works

$277,350

$231,102

$184,923

Village of
Kenaston

Lift Station Upgrade

Conduct various upgrades to the
existing lift station

$174,200

$145,152

$116,148

Village of
Theodore

Water Treatment
Plant Upgrade

Add a reverse osmosis system w
ith pre-treatment, and perform
associated mechanical, electrical,
piping and structural works

$215,246

$179,353

$143,515

Village of
Torquay

Water Treatment
Plant  Upgrades

Conduct a well assessment; install
a new reservoir, treatment equipment,
and a UV disinfection system; and
perform associated electrical, piping,
pumps, and mechanical works

$744,408

$620,278

$496,334

Village of
Vanguard

Upgrading the
Distribution of Pumps
at the Water Treatment
Facility

Upgrade the pumps to enable hydrant
and water main flushing, to increase
the availability of potable water in
times of high water use, and to reduce
the likelihood of precautionary water
advisories due to equipment breakdowns

$80,578

$67,142

$53,726

Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding

$4,024,114

$3,353,927

$2,683,745

Recreation infrastructure projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, or the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream:

Location

Project Name

Project Details

Federal
Funding

Provincial
Funding

Municipal /
Other
Funding

Beardy's &
Okemasis
Cree Nation

Veteran's Memorial
Hall Upgrade

Upgrade and expand
the existing Veteran's
Memorial Hall including
electrical and mechanical
upgrades, site
improvements

 

$751,186

$250,395

$55,125

Village of
Canwood

Curling Rink Re-Build

Rebuild the shelter over
the 3 sheets of curling
ice and attach it to the
viewing area

$180,000

$149,985

$120,015

Village of
Christopher
Lake

Village of Christopher
Lake Park E
nhancements 2020

Build a new gathering
structure for seniors, and
an outdoor community arena

$98,680

$82,225

$65,795

Resort
Village of
Coteau
Beach

Community Centre C
onstruction

Build a community centre
with barrier-free access,
washrooms and a large
common area to host activities
like gymnastics, dance, yoga,
basketball and other team
sports and community events

$38,208

$31,837

$25,476

Village of
Fillmore

Skating Arena R
evitalization

Upgrade the skating rink
by installing new boards,
safety glass, and asphalt
flooring

$79,480

$66,227

$52,993

Town of
Kronau

Community Recreation
Cooperative Outdoor
Skating Rink Revitalization

Build a new outdoor skating
rink, shack and cement pad that
will expand the existing skating
rink so the area can be used
year-round for other recreation
and community activities

$56,247

$46,868

$37,503

Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding

$1,203,801

$627,537

$356,907

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

