CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Amy Fee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services (Children and Autism) and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener South—Hespeler, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga; Mike Mann, Deputy Mayor of Cambridge; and Peter Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Three Rivers, announced joint funding for improvements to the Hespeler Library and the Chaplin Family YMCA in Cambridge.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $453,000 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $377,000. The City of Cambridge is contributing over $31,000 towards the Hespeler Library project while the YMCA of Three Rivers is contributing over $271,000 towards the Chaplin Family YMCA project.

Funding for the Hespeler Library will refurbish an aging elevator to improve reliability and add new accessibility features. The improvements will also make the elevator more energy efficient. Renovations to the Chaplin Family YMCA will replace heating, ventilation and lighting systems as well as the exterior stucco to make the facility more energy and cost efficient.

Once complete, these projects will improve the quality and accessibility of facilities in the community for the benefit of residents and visitors.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Community infrastructure is key to providing inclusive and vibrant programming for residents. Today's investments in the Hespeler Idea Exchange and the Chaplin Family YMCA will ensure residents have access to modern and accessible spaces to connect and stay healthy."

Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Both the Hespeler Library and the Chaplin Family YMCA are popular destinations for the residents of Cambridge. Now, more than ever, we know that investments in health and wellness are vitally important, and these projects will go a long way toward improving quality and accessibility for generations to come."

Amy Fee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services (Children and Autism), and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener South—Hespeler, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Making improvements to increase the quality and accessibility of our community infrastructure makes our region a better place for individuals and families to plant their roots. I am pleased that the provincial and federal governments continue to work with local partners like the City of Cambridge and YMCA Three Rivers to support important projects like these here in Waterloo Region.""

Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga

""These are important pieces of public infrastructure that truly make Cambridge a wonderful community to live, work and play. Accessibility and sustainability are top of mind for us and investments like this bolster our efforts overall. Thank you to our government partners at the provincial and federal levels for recognizing the importance of these community hubs and outfitting them for future generations to enjoy."

Mike Mann, Deputy Mayor of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Worship Kathryn McGarry, Mayor of Cambridge

"The Y has been a vital part of Cambridge for over 160 years and we are grateful for the support of our federal and provincial governments so that we can invest in the Chaplin Family Y to ensure we continue to provide a safe and welcoming space for people to connect and get and stay healthy."

Peter Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Three Rivers

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan , the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.7 billion in over 3,100 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,100 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern and other priority infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

