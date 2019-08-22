Residents in Western New Brunswick to benefit from local infrastructure projects

FLORENCEVILLE-BRISTOL, NB, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public infrastructure, including funding for water and wastewater infrastructure, tourism, recreation and improved roads and highways, play a key role in ensuring Canadians and their families have access to modern and reliable infrastructure that meets their needs. This also includes the need for efficient transportation networks that help Canadians get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely to their loved ones.

Today, T.J. Harvey, Member of Parliament for Tobique–Mactaquac, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Bill Oliver, New Brunswick Minister of Transportation and Infrastructureannounced funding for seven projects to improve local infrastructure for Western New Brunswick municipalities.

The projects involve realigning approximately 0.5 km of roadway on Route 560, replacing a small bridge over Indian Brook, and paving approximately 4.0 kilometres of Route 590. Additionally, the remaining projects include building a new lookout overlooking the Saint John River; a water reservoir upgrade that will connect a 400,000 gallon reservoir to the water system in Saint-André; and the realignment and improvement of 0.3 kilometres of roadway on Route 105 in the Medford Area.

Once completed, these projects will make the road infrastructure safer and improve reliability for the residents who use the roads and bridges on their daily commutes. Western New Brunswickers will also benefit from cleaner water, more efficient wastewater services, upgraded recreational facilities, and improved tourism sites that will strengthen their communities over the long term.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.8 million total in the seven projects through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The province is also contributing over $2.7 million towards the projects, with participating municipalities contributing over $320,000.

"Investments in tourism, highways and roads, water and wastewater services and recreational facilities are essential to building thriving, prosperous communities. The Government of Canada is proud to support these important projects across New Brunswick and that will strengthen the economy and improve the quality of life for our residents now and in the future."

T.J. Harvey, Member of Parliament for Tobique–Mactaquac, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"We're pleased to be once again partnering with the federal government for these important projects. These are improvements and upgrades that will benefit residents of Western New Brunswick."

The Honourable Bill Oliver, New Brunswick Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Residents in Western New Brunswick to benefit from essential infrastructure projects

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support seven projects in Western New Brunswick, including tourism, water and wastewater infrastructure, recreation, and improved roads and highways.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.8 million towards these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS), the Small Communities Fund (SCF), and the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of New Brunswick is also contributing over $2.7 million and the municipalities involved contributed over $323,000 total to these projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Grading - Route 560 River-De-Chute Area Realignment Undefined RNIS Grading (roadway realignment) of approximately 0.5km on Route 560 River-De-Chute Area to address an active slope failure. $500,000 $500,000 $0 Small Bridge Replacement - Indian Brook No.2 (Route 105) Undefined RNIS The project consists of replacing a small bridge over Indian brook located on Route 105. The replacement structure will be within the existing rights-of-way and will provide an estimated useful service life of 75 years. Maintaining service on Route 105 will benefit the nearby rural community of Tobique Narrows. $400,000 $400,000 $0 Paving - Route 590, Estey Road Area toward Hydroline Waterville RNIS This project consists of paving approximately 4.0 km of Route 590, from Estey Road Area toward Hydroline. The work will include milling and paving. The upgraded roadway will improve the reliability of the road infrastructure, benefiting the rural community of Waterville. $639,000 $639,000 $0 Scenic River Lookout Village of Bath SCF Construction of a new lookout overlooking the Saint John River. Includes seating, planters and potential shelter. $20,871 $20,871 $20,871 Sports Field Upgrades Town of Grand Falls CCRIS Improvements and rehabilitation of existing outdoor sports facilities, including track and field facilities and a soccer field. $433,200 $357,390 $292,410 Completing Water Reservoir Upgrades Saint-André RNIS Installation of 206 meters of local pipes in order to connect the 400,000 gallon water reservoir to the water system. $91,664 $50,919 $10,694 Grading - Route 105 Medford Area Slope Repair Undefined RNIS Realignment of approximately 0.3 km on Route 105 Medford Area, including the stabilization and protection of the slope. $750,000 $750,000 $0

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The federal share of investments for communities with fewer than 5,000 residents covers up to 60% of the total eligible costs.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Federal investment under the new agreement with New Brunswick for the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will total over $673 million . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation.

for the Investing in infrastructure plan will total over . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas: Skilled workforce/Immigration; Innovation; Clean growth and climate change; Trade and investment; Infrastructure.



http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Economic Development Strategy: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

