Residents in northeastern New Brunswick to benefit from clean water, improved roads and community spaces

MALTEMPEC, NB, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern community facilities and improved roads is essential for ensuring Canadians and their families have access to infrastructure that meets their needs and creates dynamic communities while supporting good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Robert Gauvin, Deputy Premier, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Heritage on behalf of the Honoruable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Justice Minister and minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, announced investments towards three infrastructure projects to improve roads, water supply lines and community spaces in northeastern New Brunswick.

In Maltempec, investments will support improving 3.1km of Route 350 from Lavigne Road to Sutherland Lane. Work will improve road reliability throughout the communities of Maltempec and Landry Office. In Tracadie-Sheila, investments will support a survey to prepare for the installation of a future water supply pipe to the commercial park on rue Rivière-à-la-Truite. The third project consists of renovating the Shippagan RCMP detachment to transform it into an updated and modern community centre.

These projects will provide residents, businesses and visitors of northeastern New Brunswick with improved water quality and consistent and reliable water supply, smoother and safer roads that will allow residents to get home earlier to their loved homes, and offer New Brunswickers a new and improved place to gather as a community.

The Government of Canada is investing over $683,000 for these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the Small Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of New Brunswick will contribute over $671,000, with the participating municipalities contributing over $111,000.

Quotes

"These projects will ensure that northeastern New Brunswickers have access to an ample amount of clean and safe drinking water, dependable roads and upgraded community spaces to gather and share ideas. These are not only investments in our infrastructure, but in our people and their opportunities to thrive."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. These investments are critical to building strong communities in New Brunswick that can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Investing in these important infrastructure projects will be beneficial to residents and business of several communities on the Acadian Peninsula."

The Honourable Robert Gauvin, Deputy Premier, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Heritage on behalf of the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Justice Minister and minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Residents in northeastern New Brunswick to benefit from clean water, improved roads and community spaces

Joint federal and provincial funding will support three projects in northeastern New Brunswick, including road, potable water and community infrastructure improvements.

The Government of Canada is investing over $683,000 in these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities Stream, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the Small Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of New Brunswick will contribute over $671,000, with the participating municipalities contributing over $111,000.

Project Information:

Project Name Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Paving - Route 350, Lavigne Road to Sutherland Lane RNIS The project consists of paving approximately 3.1km of Route 350, from Lavigne Road to Sutherland Lane. $559,500 $559,500 $0 Telly Roads Aquaduct in Rivière-à-la-Truite Regional Municipality of Tracadie CWWF The project will see the preliminary plans for the future water supply pipe to transport drinking water from the new Tilley Road main water supply to the commercial park situated at rue Rivière-à-la-Truite. The scope of the work will include surveying approximately 7.0 of land. $25,185 $12,592 $12,593 Building Conversion into a Community Centre Facility SCF The project will see the renovation of a RCMP detachment building to be transformed into a community center. The work will include renovating the ground floor, the basement and embellishing the exterior of the building. $99,071 $99,071 $99,072

