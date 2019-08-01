Residents in Hastings Highlands, Carlow Mayo, and Tudor and Cashel to benefit from local road improvements

MAYNOOTH, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, Mike Bossio, Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, Vic A. Bodnar, Mayor of the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, Libby Clarke, Reeve of the Township of Tudor and Cashel, and Mike Cannon, Councillor for the Township of Carlow Mayo announced funding to improve local roads for three Ontario municipalities.

In Hastings Highlands, the project involves improving nearly five kilometres of Local Road 62 between Young Street and McAlpine Road. Work on the roadway will include new asphalt paving, replacing culverts for improved drainage, and guiderail improvements. Once completed, the project will make it safer and more efficient for everyone using this road. Two other projects will receive funding to improve Mayo Lake Road and Hartsmere Road in the Township of Carlow Mayo, and Weslemkoon Lake Road in Tudor and Cashel Township.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.7 million in the three projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The province is contributing about $2 million towards the three projects and municipalities are responsible for the remainder of the project costs.

Quotes

"Safe and efficient roads are important to give Canadians more time to spend with their families. Thanks to these three road improvement projects, residents in Hastings Highlands, Carlow Mayo, and Tudor and Cashel will be able to get to their destinations more quickly and safely, improving their quality of life."

Mike Bossio, Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Investing in infrastructure is critical to our government's commitment to make life easier for our families, businesses, seniors and students. Our investment in these three road projects will result in faster and safer commutes and ensure people can spend more time with their friends and families."

Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Hastings Highlands is thrilled to receive this much needed funding. The long planned for refurbishing of Highway 62 can now begin. Thank you to the government for recognizing that small rural communities appreciate the support for initiatives such as this since without their generosity we would never be able to afford the needed repairs."

Vic A. Bodnar, Mayor of Hastings Highlands

"The Township of Tudor and Cashel is very grateful to receive funding for Weslemkoon Lake Road which provides primary access to the northern core of our municipality. It is a huge financial help for Tudor and Cashel and one we could not have afforded. It is also helping us to come into alignment with our Asset Management Plan. Thank you for investing in Canada!

Libby Clarke, Reeve of the Township of Tudor and Cashel

"On behalf of the Township of Carlow/Mayo, I would like to thank the Federal Government for their generous contribution to our Municipality. The funding we are to receive through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will be used to rehabilitate Mayo Lake Road and Hartsmere Road. This rehabilitation will greatly improve the safety and quality of life of all who travel these roads and would not have been possible without this funding. At this time we would also like to express our sincere appreciation to MP Mike Bossio for his continued support in assisting us with funding."

Bonnie Adams, Reeve of the Township of Carlow Mayo

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The federal share of investments for communities with fewer than 5,000 residents covers 60% of the total costs.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Federal investment under the new agreement with Ontario for the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will total over $10.4 billion . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation.

for the Investing in infrastructure plan will total over . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation. Ontario's share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or about $10.2 billion .

share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or about . On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Ontario government has released Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan, which includes $315 million in provincial funding to expand access in rural and remote Ontario.

Backgrounder

Residents in Hastings Highlands, Carlow Mayo, and Tudor and Cashel to benefit from local road improvements

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three, local road improvement projects in Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.7 million for these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The province will contribute about $2 million towards the three projects and municipalities are responsible for the remainder of the project costs.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding for Eligible Costs Provincial Funding for Eligible Costs Municipal Funding for Eligible Costs Mayo Lake and Hartsmere Road Rehabilitation Township of Carlow Mayo RNIS Rehabilitation of approximately 4.1 kilometres of Mayo Lake Road and approximately 3.2 kilometres of Hartsmere Road. The project includes asphalt resurfacing and work on culverts, ditches, and guiderails. A lane for pedestrians and cyclists will also be added. $1,309,137 $726,571 $146,187 Rehabilitation of Hastings Highlands Local Road 62 Municipality of Hastings Highlands RNIS Rehabilitation of approximately 4.7 kilometres of Local Road 62 from Young Street to 200 metres west of McAlpine Road. The project includes asphalt resurfacing and work on culverts, drainage and guiderails. $1,160,940 $644,322 $129,638 Rehabilitation of Weslemkoon Lake Road - Phase 2 Township of Tudor and Cashel RNIS Rehabilitation of approximately 4.9 kilometres of Weslemkoon Lake Road, from 1292 Weslemkoon Lake Road to 2376 Weslemkoon Lake Road. The project includes asphalt resurfacing and culvert replacements, ditching, wider shoulders, barrier systems and signage. $1,239,000 $688,265 $137,736

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Economic Development Strategy: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

2019 Ontario Budget: Protecting What Matters Most:

http://budget.ontario.ca/2019/index.html

Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/speed-ontarios-broadband-and-cellular-action-plan

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, 416-325-6955, Christine.Bujold@ontario.ca; Pat Pilgrim, Chief Administrative Officer, Municipality of Hastings Highlands, 613-338-2811 ext. 233, cao@hastingshighlands.ca; Libby Clarke, Reeve, Township of Tudor and Cashel, 613-318-8201, reeve@tudorandcashel.com; Bonnie Adams, Reeve, Township of Carlow Mayo, 613-332-1760, bonnieadams@carlowmayo.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

