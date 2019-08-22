Residents in Eastern Ontario to benefit from a safer drive with local road improvements and bridge repairs

RENFREW, ON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is vital to connecting communities and ensuring that Canadians get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced funding for ten road and bridge improvement projects in Eastern Ontario.

The municipalities of Madawaska, North Algona Wilberforce, Renfrew, Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan, Tay Valley, North Frontenac, Drummond-North Elmsley, and Admaston/Bromley will see significant reconstruction and rehabilitation projects on their roadways. In addition, repairs and replacement of key components will be carried out on bridges in Brockville and in the Carleton Place.

These ten projects will improve roads and bridges, and provide added safety to drivers and pedestrians.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $10.4 million in the ten projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan. The Province of Ontario will contribute over $6.4 million with municipalities responsible for the remaining project costs.

Quotes

"Improving transportation infrastructure helps ensure that Canadians have more time to spend with their families every day. Once complete, these important road projects in Eastern Ontario will result in safer and more efficient roadways for residents and visitors."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The Town of Renfrew is thrilled at the announced funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan. These funds will be put towards a project to reconstruct two streets in our Town that will help our community to be inclusive, sustainable and resilient while fostering long term economic growth opportunities for years to come."

Don Eady, Mayor of the Town of Renfrew

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The federal share of investments for communities with fewer than 5,000 residents covers 60% of the total costs.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Backgrounder

Residents in Eastern Ontario to benefit from a safer drive with local road improvements

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan will support ten local road improvement projects in Eastern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $10.4 million for these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The province will contribute over $6.4 million towards the nine projects. The municipalities will be responsible for the remainder of the eligible project costs for their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding for Eligible Costs Provincial Funding for Eligible Costs Municipal Funding for Eligible Costs Reconstruction of Ross Street and Arnprior Avenue Town of Renfrew ICIP-RNIS The project will reconstruct about 150 metres of Ross Street and 310 metres of Arnprior Avenue. Work will include road widening, curbing, sidewalks and repaving. $335,021 $223,325 $299,766 Rehabilitation of Letts Cemetery Road Township of North Algona Wilberforce ICIP-RNIS The project will rehabilitate approximately 3.9 kilometres of Letts Cemetery Road. Work will include road base improvements, replacement of cross culverts and asphalt, and installation of a paved shoulder. $606,239 $336,766 $380,969 Reconstruction of Riverbend Drive Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan ICIP-RNIS The project will reconstruct approximately 0.5 kilometres of Riverbend Drive. Work will include road stabilization and widening, repaving and replacement of a guardrail. $488,520 $271,129 $146,591 William Street Overpass Rehabilitation City of Brockville ICIP-RNIS The project will repair and replace components of the CNR bridge/overpass on William Street. Work will include concrete repairs, installation of a traffic barrier, waterproofing membrane and guardrails, and repaving. $866,250 $577,442 $288,808 Replacement of Central Bridge Town of Carleton Place ICIP-RNIS The deck, girders and railing system of the 200 metre bridge will be replaced, and the piers and abutments rehabilitated. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $1,433,500 Rehabilitation of Tennyson Road Township of Drummond North Elmsley ICIP-RNIS The project will rehabilitate approximately 5.5 kilometres of Tennyson Road. Work will include road regrading and realignment, culvert replacements, hazards removal, repaving, and improved signage and lighting. $1,423,985 $949,229 $$520,324 Reconstruction of Myers Cave Road and Harlowe Road Township of North Frontenac ICIP-RNIS The project will reconstruct approximately 5.3 kilometres of Harlowe Road, and 3.7 kilometres of Myers Cave. Work will include road base improvements, new culverts and repaving. $949,115 $527,233 $270,023 Reconstruction of Christie Lake North Road Township of Tay Valley ICIP-RNIS The project will reconstruct approximately 2.7 kilometres of Christie Lake North Shore Road. Work will include road widening, culvert replacement, installation of guardrails and signage, and repaving. $779,745 $519,778 $311,390 Reconstruction of Kennelly Road in Admaston Bromley Township of Admaston/Bromley ICIP-RNIS The project will reconstruct approximately three kilometres of Kennelly Road. Work will include road widening and realignment, culvert replacements and repaving. $673,578 $374,172 $193,833 Paugh Lake Road Rehabilitation Township of Madawaska Valley ICIP-RNIS The project will rehabilitate approximately 11.7 kilometres of Paugh Lake Road. Work will include culvert replacements, ditching, guiderail installations, sidewalks and road resurfacing. $1,872,740 $1.040,307 $561,507

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

