Reshift Media Voted Best Franchise Marketing Firm at the 2023 Global Franchise Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian-based digital marketing agency Reshift Media has been named the world's best franchise marketing firm at the Global Franchising Awards, held on February 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Global Franchise Awards recognizes excellence in franchising, with companies from around the world vying for the coveted designation. The awards are judged by an international panel of Franchise Association executives and industry experts.

Reshift Media, accompanied by Canadian Franchise Association accepting the “Best Franchise Marketing Firm Award” at the 2023 Global Franchise Awards in Las Vegas (CNW Group/Reshift Media)

For more than a decade, Reshift Media has been developing digital marketing strategies, processes and technology custom-tailored to the unique needs of franchise organizations. Although headquartered in Canada, Reshift Media's footprint in the franchise community is vast, working with more than 200 clients in 20 countries across all aspects of digital marketing including software development, social media, search and website/mobile development.

"As a Canadian-owned company, it is fantastic to be recognized on a global stage," said Steve Buors, CEO of Reshift Media. "The credit goes to our amazing team and incredible franchise companies we work with. We would also like to thank the Canadian Franchise Association for their partnership and support over the years. We really couldn't be happier."

As a member of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and Canadian Franchise Association (CFA), Reshift Media has long been a supporter of, and advocate for, the franchise industry. The company has team members who volunteer on several CFA committees and on the association's board of directors. In addition, they participate in a number of franchise events and have hosted more than 100 free webinars and in-person sessions where they share digital marketing best practices, a vital resource for companies that needed support. Reshift also produces several industry-leading whitepapers and reports, including an annual franchise digital trends report that has been used as a resource for the industry.

"Reshift is very deserving of this award," said Sherry McNeil, President & CEO of the Canadian Franchise Association. "They have been long-time supporters of franchising in Canada, and are known for coming up with new and creative solutions to help franchisors and franchisees."

What's next for Reshift Media? In addition to several new initiatives underway in 2023, including significant enhancements to the company's award-winning Brand Amplifier suite of digital marketing products and the launch of a new marketing platform called Localfy, the firm is expecting to add 15-30 more team members and almost double its number of clients. .



About Reshift Media

Reshift Media is a digital marketing firm that develops digital marketing strategies, processes and technology custom-tailored to the specific needs of franchise and other multi-location organizations. The company's in-house team provides support to more than 200 clients in 22 countries across all aspects of digital media including software development, social media, search and website/mobile development.

Celebrating 10 years helping the franchise community grow and thrive, Reshift Media has cemented itself as the leading digital marketing agency for franchise companies in Canada. Among the company's accolades, Reshift Media boasts the creation of two proprietary software platforms: Social Brand Amplifier and Brand Amplifier, each designed specifically for franchise and other multi-location businesses. They were also named top supplier to the franchise industry by the Canadian Franchise Association in 2019.

About The Global Franchise Awards

The Global Franchise Awards represents the most prestigious set of awards in franchising. The awards shine a light on franchising's elite and celebrate the achievements of those going above and beyond within their sectors.

The Global Franchise Awards is truly international focused, with franchise brands from every corner of the world entering. Entrants are judged and reviewed by an esteemed judging panel made up of franchise experts and international association leaders.

The 2023 Global Franchise Awards were judged by:

Alisdair Gray , Executive director, European Franchise Federation;

, Executive director, European Franchise Federation; Pip Wilkins, CEO, British Franchise Association;

Jennifer Brandeen , Chief revenue officer, International Franchise Association;

, Chief revenue officer, International Franchise Association; Steven Wolfson , Founder, Israel Franchise Institute;

, Founder, Israel Franchise Institute; Sherry McNeil , President & CEO, Canadian Franchise Association;

, President & CEO, Canadian Franchise Association; Mary Aldred , CEO, Franchise Council of Australia ;

, CEO, Franchise Council of ; Robert Stidham , Founder & CEO, Summa Franchise Consulting; and

, Founder & CEO, Summa Franchise Consulting; and Kevin Hein , Co-chair, Franchising and Licensing Sector Team, Akerman.

