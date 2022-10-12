MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Next November 11, Espace pour la vie will be presenting the third edition of Researchers' Night, a yearly event that celebrates research and makes it accessible to the general public.

This year, visitors will cross a "time vortex" at the Jardin botanique and travel to the past, present and future of research. They will have a chance to meet with dozens of scientists, including experts from Espace pour la vie museums, Exploramer, the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale, the Canadian Space Agency, the Institute for research on exoplanets, the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer of the Université de Montréal, the Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec of the Université Laval, Calcul Québec, McGill University, etc.

All these great scientific minds will be on hand to talk about their current research projects and those they dream about, without overlooking the things they've learned and the mistakes and successes they've had along the way.

Research: A key factor for Espace pour la vie museums

With their collections, laboratories, equipment and highly qualified personnel, museums are privileged places for research and training. Researchers' Night is one of the key projects that helps build bridges between scientists and the public.

Once again this year, the event will be held simultaneously at the Jardin botanique de Montréal and the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

A unique event that won't be repeated twice!

Researchers' Night reinvents itself every year:

A chance to visit places that aren't usually accessible to the general public

One-of-a-kind opportunities to meet scientists from a wide range of fields

A festive ambience and refreshments for sale on-site

Visitors are invited to wear a costume representing a past era or a desired future.

This Québec edition is inspired by European Researchers' Night, an event held in hundreds of cities across Europe. Launched in 2019 by Espace pour la vie, this is the third edition of our Researchers' Night. This year, it is extending its reach elsewhere in Québec thanks to the participation of the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science and Exploramer.

Espace pour la vie comprises the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These five prestigious institutions of the Ville de Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

