Research Study Reveals Major Shift Online for Canadian Financial Industry

Fintech adoption on the rise as more consumers shift online for financial products.

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The fintech lending industry in Canada continued to evolve this year in a number of significant ways. While many of these changes were initiated by the pandemic, others continue along trends that have been developing over a number of years.

According to Smarter Loans' State of Fintech Lending in Canada 2020 Study, which gathered the feedback of 2,597 Canadian fintech lending customers, there is a fast-growing demand for digital accessibility of financial products in Canada.