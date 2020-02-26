Research reveals significance of professional designation for marketers

New research by Key Media shows strong support for the Canadian Marketing Association's Chartered Marketer program

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - New research revealing strong support for professional designations demonstrates the value of Canada's Chartered Marketer program.

Business leaders overwhelmingly (95%) view applicants with a professional designation as more desirable than those without, according to a study released today by Key Media. Eighty-seven percent say applicants with recognized professional designations have a breadth of skills and contribute to overarching business strategy, and 85% say they will comply with ethical and code of conduct standards.

"The research findings are even better than expected, and clearly validate our decision to create a professional designation for marketers," said John Wiltshire, president and CEO of the Canadian Marketing Association. "This is great news for current and future learners in our Chartered Marketer program and for the companies who are supporting it."

Two-thirds of those surveyed believe there should be a professional designation for marketers. Ninety percent say that the value of having a professional designation is increasing (46%) or remaining constant (44%), while only 9% believe it is declining.

"In today's world, marketing is an increasingly complex discipline," said Uwe Stueckmann, senior vice president, marketing at Loblaw Companies Ltd. "The Chartered Marketer designation demonstrates to employers that the individual has depth and breadth of experience, operating with a high level of expertise and in accordance with a respected Code of Conduct."

The benefits to individual marketers are significant. The research found that 86% of business leaders would recommend hiring a candidate with a professional designation, and that those with professional designations command a higher start salary/promotion/raise (80%).

The CMA created the Chartered Marketer (CM) designation in 2017 to elevate the profession and strengthen the path to success for marketers. It uses innovative online teaching methods to offer diverse course content in every aspect of marketing, including proposition development, financial management, campaign development, marketing technologies, and more.

"The Chartered Marketer designation is already earning a reputation as a respected credential that employers can count on," Wiltshire added. "Continuing professional development requirements help marketers keep up with advancements in technology and evolving industry standards, and strengthen the profession in Canada."

The research surveyed about 250 Canadian business leaders, of which about half were HR decision-makers and the other half were C-suite executives and other senior leaders. The study was funded by the Canadian Marketing Association, and managed independently by Key Media.

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The CMA is the voice of the marketing profession in Canada. We serve more than 400 corporate, not-for-profit, public and post-secondary members, including Canada's most prestigious brands. Our community also includes creative, media, and PR agencies, research firms, management consulting firms, technology companies and other suppliers to the marketing community. We support activities related to thought-leadership, professional development, consumer protection, and commercial success. We act as the primary advocate for marketing with governments, regulators and other stakeholders. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation ensures that marketing professionals are highly qualified and up to date with best practices. We champion self-regulatory standards, including a mandatory Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice.

