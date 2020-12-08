Research Infosource Inc.: University Research Income Jumps by 5.7% Growth Returns to Form

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's Top 50 Research Universities posted combined research income of $8.0 billion in Fiscal 2019, a gain of 5.7% over Fiscal 2018, reported Research Infosource Inc., which today released its annual ranking. Despite a decline of -2.0%, University of Toronto ($1.1 billion) remained the Medical university leader. University of Waterloo ($240.7 million, up 13.2%) was the Comprehensive university leader, while Laurentian University ($39.4 million, down -10.5%) retained first place among its Undergraduate university peers. Research income expanded at 37 universities and declined at 13 others. Average research intensity - research income per faculty position - was $198,700, a solid increase of 5.0%. Graduate student intensity - research income per graduate student - was $39,300 in Fiscal 2019.

"Fiscal 2019 university research income performance handily out-paced the Fiscal 2018 result" said Ron Freedman, CEO of Research Infosource Inc. "Gains of 5.7%, 3.6% and 6.8% over the past three years show that the university research funding system has returned to good health. Much of the growth was due to increased Federal Government support."

Fiscal 2019 research income growth was driven by a strong 7.2% gain in Federal Government funding and in particular by increases of 11.2%, 10.4% and 9.3% respectively in Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and Canada Research Chairs support. Provincial Government funding was up by 4.1%. Foreign funding rose by 12.9%. Corporate research funding rose by a respectable 4.0%, Not-for-profit funding grew by 1.5%, while research funding provided by Individual donors increased by a hefty 122.9%.

Twenty-one universities in Research Infosource's $100 Million Club reported research income in excess of $100 million each. Club members posted a combined research income gain of 4.6%. However, overall research income increases were strongest among the 29 non-Club institutions, where total research income expanded by 15.0%. Research income expanded fastest at these universities: (Medical) University of Saskatchewan (39.1%); (Comprehensive) Ryerson University (63.5%); and (Undergraduate) University of Northern British Columbia (42.5%). McMaster University (Medical) topped the rankings for faculty research intensity ($404,400 of research income per faculty) and was joined by other tier counterparts University of Waterloo (Comprehensive, $201,600) and Université du Québec à Rimouski (Undergraduate, $149,800).

McMaster University reported the highest Corporate research income among its Medical peers ($123.7 million), while University of Waterloo led the Comprehensive category ($26.6 million) and Université du Québec à Chicoutimi ($6.2 million) led the Undergraduate tier. Corporate research income as percent of the total research income accounted for 38.4% of the total at Queen's University, leading in the Medical category, 15.0% at University of Guelph (Comprehensive) and 32.3% at Université du Québec en Abitibi- Témiscamingue (Undergraduate).

University of Toronto led the Medical category for Not-for-profit research income ($331.3 million), while University of Waterloo ($25.7 million) topped the Comprehensive group and Lakehead University led the Undergraduate category with $5.6 million.

Research Infosource has designated 3 institutions as Research Universities of the Year 2020 in their respective categories: University of Toronto (Medical), University of Waterloo (Comprehensive) and University of Regina (Undergraduate). These institutions demonstrated superior performance on key measures of research success.

