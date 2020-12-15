Research Infosource: College Sponsored Research Income Reaches $227.6 Million - Cégep de Trois Rivières, Lambton College and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology Head National Ranking

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's Top 50 Research Colleges reported a total of $227.6 million of sponsored research income in Fiscal 2019, according to Research Infosource Inc., which today released its annual ranking. Research income was in the form of research grants, contracts and contributions from third parties. Cégep de Trois Rivières headed the list with $15.8 million of research income, followed by Lambton College ($12.4 million) and NAIT - Northern Alberta Institute of Technology ($11.8 million). Mohawk College ($10.9 million) and Red River College ($9.3 million) rounded out the top 5. Overall, research income increased at 40 colleges and declined at only 10 others, pushing the sponsored research income growth in Fiscal 2019 to 28.9%.

"Fiscal 2019 results are encouraging with a number of new colleges making the list this year contributing to a larger year-over-year growth in research income, as well as 80% of colleges reporting research income gains" said Ron Freedman, CEO of Research Infosource. "With their strong links to local communities – businesses, governments and the non-profit sector – colleges are a vital component of the national system of innovation."

Federal Government sources accounted for 46% of total funding ($105.6 million) and Corporate sources contributed another 27% ($60.9 million). Provincial Governments added 21% ($47.6 million) to the total. Colleges completed a total of 2,946 research projects in Fiscal 2019 and engaged in 4,569 research partnerships with outside organizations – companies, governments and not-for-profit organizations. They engaged 3,490 students to work on paid research projects, which provided the students with valuable training.

Mohawk College led the Large college category with $5.0 million of industry research income, while Cégep de Trois Rivières led the Medium category ($4.1 million) and Cégep de la Pocatière ($3.7 million) headed the Small grouping. Conestoga College topped the Large college category, receiving 56.8% of its research income from industry, along with Loyalist College (Medium 59.8%) and Cégep Beauce-Appalaches (Small 77.9%).

