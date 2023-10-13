Rescue 7 Climbs to Rank 403 in the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Rescue 7 INC, a celebrated leader in emergency management, training, and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) provisions, is thrilled to announce its placement at rank 403 on the 2023 Report on Business's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, curated by The Globe and Mail.

This prestigious accolade follows a rigorous evaluation process that underscores Rescue 7's steadfast commitment to spearheading growth, innovation, and stellar customer service in the health and safety domain. The Report on Business's list recognizes the bold entrepreneurship, innovative business strategies, and exceptional revenue growth of companies across Canada. Attaining a spot in this authoritative list not only signifies organizational success but also illuminates Rescue 7's enduring resolve to engineer a safer future.

Achieving Noteworthy Milestones with Team Synergy

John Collie, CEO of Rescue 7, stated, "This monumental achievement is a testament to our entire team's relentless spirit, skill, and dedication. Rescue 7's ascendancy to this commendable rank heralds our collective effort in rendering unparalleled emergency training and safety services across the nation." He further thanked the clientele, whose unwavering trust has been pivotal in propelling the company to new heights.

Reinventing Safety Standards and Protocols

Since its founding, Rescue 7 has been passionately devoted to revolutionizing safety standards and procedures, reducing workplace accidents, and ultimately, saving lives. Its countless offerings, including comprehensive training programs, top-of-the-line AEDs, and elite emergency management solutions, have been instrumental in fortifying the health and safety infrastructure of numerous organizations across Canada.

Envisioning a Future of Comprehensive Safety

Rescue 7 is energized by this recognition and is ready to move forward with renewed enthusiasm to innovate, expand, and improve its services. Keeping up with emerging trends, technological advancements, and changing client needs, the company promises to stay ahead by developing effective strategies and solutions that make safety a core part of organizational operations.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With their award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs. Their investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Rescue 7

Rescue 7 was formed in 1998 and has risen to international prominence over the past twenty-five years for its well-developed Life Support Programs, respective First Aid Equipment and Health & Safety Training. Rescue 7 has a current Medical Establishment License required by Health Canada to sell defibrillators and training programs, including online and traditional first aid courses.

