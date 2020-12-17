RESAAS Expands Global Ordering of COVID-19 Rapid Tests to Spain

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has expanded its online ordering of COVID-19 Rapid Tests to Spain.

The Rapid Tests are authorized by the European Commission.

Spanish customers can order online via RESAAS's secure eCommerce store.

Express shipping to Europe is provided by DHL.

Tests are priced from €40.

Available in quantities of 6, 12, 24 and 80 packs.

Presents results in 8 minutes.

Easy-to-read finger-prick tests proven to be 98% accurate.

"RESAAS' unique real estate referral data shows Spain as one of the primary countries that refers clients to North American REALTORS® using the RESAAS Platform," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS is proud to expand online ordering for Rapid Testing to Real Estate Agents in Spain looking to restore the business of real estate responsibly. This adds to our existing distribution already in place for the United States of America and Australia."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

At present, all Rapid Test kits should be used in accredited laboratories, by registered medical practitioners, or health care professionals in residential and aged care facilities. Upon receiving Rapid Test kits, the Company recommends contacting a local test center to schedule an appointment.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]

