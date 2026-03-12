RESAAS Appoints Michael Dziekan as Director of Data Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Dziekan as Director of Data Strategy.

Dziekan will lead RESAAS' data strategy initiatives, focused on expanding the Company's data partnerships, enhancing its global real estate data infrastructure, driving new opportunities for data-driven products and services across the RESAAS platform.

Dziekan brings extensive global experience in real estate data, analytics, and enterprise technology. Over the course of his career, Dziekan has lead enterprise data solutions, Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation initiatives, and large-scale technology partnerships at corporations including TELUS (TSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM).

"Michael's deep experience in the data economy and his strong relationships across the industry make him an outstanding addition to the RESAAS leadership team," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "RESAAS has made significant progress expanding our global data ecosystem, including strategic partnerships and integrations with enterprise platforms such as SAP (ETR: SAP) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Michael will expand RESAAS's network of global data providers, strengthen enterprise integrations, and enhance the Company's technology platform that powers cross-border real estate data."

"I'm excited to join RESAAS at such an important stage of the Company's growth," said Dziekan. "RESAAS is building a powerful and unique global real estate data network. This opens up significant opportunities for data collaboration at scale. I look forward to unlocking new value for RESAAS partners across the global real estate ecosystem."

RESAAS continues to invest in its data and technology infrastructure as the Company expands its network of real estate brokerages, organizations, and partners around the world.

RESAAS has appointed Oak Hill Financial, a prominent investor relations and advisory firm, to enhance its investor relations strategy and communications. The agreement commenced on March 6th, 2026, carries a month-to-month term, and has a nominal fee associated with it.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

