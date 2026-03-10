RESAAS Engages Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSX-V: RSS), (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the engagement of Oak Hill Financial, a prominent investor relations and advisory firm, to enhance its investor relations strategy and communications.

Under this new partnership, commencing on March 6th, 2026, Oak Hill Financial will work closely with RESAAS to develop and implement a comprehensive investor relations and capital markets program aimed at increasing the Company's visibility within the investment community. This initiative is designed to strengthen RESAAS's communication with current and potential investors, ensuring transparent and timely dissemination of information.

"Partnering with Oak Hill Financial marks a significant step in our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and expanding our reach within the investment community," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Their expertise in investor relations will be instrumental as we continue to execute our growth strategy and communicate our progress effectively."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

About Oak Hill Financial

Oak Hill Financial is a leading investor relations and advisory firm known for its strategic approach to enhancing corporate visibility and shareholder engagement. With a team of seasoned professionals, Oak Hill Financial provides tailored solutions to public companies across various industries, helping them navigate the complexities of the capital markets.

Website: www.resaas.com

DISCLAIMER

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected]