RESAAS Announces COVID-19 Tests Available for Purchase to REALTORS®

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of COVID-19 testing for REALTORS®.

RESAAS has secured exclusive rights within the real estate industry to make COVID-19 testing available to all licensed real estate agents, their families and their clients. The agreement, signed on July 13, 2020 with a California-headquartered medical corporation, has a renewable 1-year term.

The tests made available by RESAAS are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), using Abbott Diagnostic testing technology to ensure 100% accuracy.

RESAAS agents can choose to have both the antigen test (check for COVID-19, known as PCR) and the antibody test.

"This is phase 1 of RESAAS' commitment to help real estate agents return to the field safely," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS has been developing a platform for many years to unite the real estate industry globally. Our multilingual platform has brought innovation to international referral business. Our award-winning solution for listings captures vast amounts of unique real estate data. Now, the work put into the RESAAS platform enables us to react quickly to support agents through the COVID-19 crisis. By making COVID-19 tests readily available, RESAAS agents and their clients can list, sell, tour and transact real estate again with confidence."

Beginning today, RESAAS agents in Los Angeles, California can book and pay for their COVID-19 tests through the RESAAS Platform. There are 12,000 REALTORS® in Greater Los Angeles.

RESAAS will use its existing e-commerce solution, in which RESAAS Premium agents already have credit card details stored, to allow for quick one-click purchase. The booking system inside RESAAS has a live-link integration into a network of lab locations schedules, providing RESAAS agents with real-time ability to book their test appointments.

RESAAS Premium agents will receive preferred access.

RESAAS agents qualify for preferred pricing of $189 for the COVID-19 test (PCR antigen), and $99 for the antibody test. RESAAS will be offering a first-to-market combination package of both tests (antigen + antibody) for $239.

RESAAS offers the following competitive advantages for COVID-19 tests:

Provide RESAAS agents with awareness of testing eligibility.

Enabling RESAAS agents to securely book a test online.

Offering more competitive pricing to RESAAS agents than publicly available.

Provision of industry-leading turnaround times for rapid delivery of results digitally.

"RESAAS has a sophisticated, multi-faceted approach to securing COVID-19 testing across the entire real estate industry," continues Rossiter. "COVID-19 testing is a rapidly evolving area. Our goal remains to allow real estate agents to work face-to-face with their clients in safety."

RESAAS has developed a strategy for distribution of COVID-19 tests for real estate agents worldwide through a group of RESAAS' multinational clients. Phase 2, already underway, will scale COVID-19 testing across the United States.

