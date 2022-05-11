MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - While the pandemic has hit the catering industry hard, it has also been a source of innovation for them. Well-known gastronomic figures have taken a liking to taking their dishes beyond their dining rooms. Therefore, Frédéric Morin of Joe Beef, Ricardo of the restaurants of the same name, and the doctor in nutrition Isabelle Huot accepted the invitation of Avec Plaisirs Traiteur to continue the experiment in company of an experienced caterer. Avec Plaisirs puts at their disposal its expertise, its vast installations, and its logistic mastery to share their dishes throughout Quebec's corporate landscape.

"They are the first to launch the concept, but we intend to inspire others to join them in the kitchen," says David Carrier, president of Avec Plaisirs Traiteurs, now known as Avec Plaisirs Chefs Traiteurs.

Joe Beef, Cafés Ricardo and Isabelle Huot will offer several signature dishes to create a distinctive and original experience. The offer at the office - especially at lunch time - will become more varied and gourmet. "More than twenty years ago, we were born of the desire to enhance the quality of work meetings through an unparalleled gastronomic experience. Now that the pandemic is behind us, we know that companies are looking to reward their clients and employees with a memorable experience when they return to the office," says David Carrier.

Avec Plaisirs' logistical capacity allows it to reach a large audience, up to 2,000 deliveries in the same day throughout the province. A rigorously managed cold chain and the optimization of delivery routes through artificial intelligence ensure the freshness and quality of the dishes. The chefs also promote Quebec products as soon as they are in season, with a view to encourage local producers in the province and participate in the local economy, which is of great importance to the chefs as local entrepreneurs.

"Although recent events have hit the restaurant world hard, I am pleased to see that it has allowed for an evolution of the industry through the association of well-known players in their respective industries. This marriage extends the reach of restaurants beyond the dining room without compromising the quality of the experience," concludes Frédéric Morin, co-owner of Joe Beef Group and chef partner of Avec Plaisirs Chefs Traiteurs.

About Avec Plaisirs

Avec Plaisirs is a Montreal-based caterer specializing in corporate services since 2001. The company is a leader in creative and tasty business meals for the business world. Through an innovative platform, it offers a flexible and accessible model that allows it to serve small and large companies across the country.

