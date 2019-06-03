Republic Live Announces Final Lineup for "Canada Rocks With The Rolling Stones" at Burl's Creek Event Grounds on June 29, 2019

In addition to the expanded lineup, Republic Live is also pleased to announce camping at Burl's Creek.

Producers Republic Live are veterans at delivering a premium festival camping experience (including award-winning country music festival Boots and Hearts and Big Sky Music Festival), and for this summer's "Canada Rocks with the Rolling Stones," limited camping spots are now available!

Tent passes are $89.50 + fees, and RV camping spots are available for $149.50 + fees. Access to camping spaces will open at 7AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 and close at 12PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Camping passes can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Festival goers can start their Canada Day weekend celebrations on Saturday at 2PM with SiriusXM, proud supporters of Canadian artists, at the SiriusXM Kickoff Party which includes Canadian bands performing on two stages. Following the Rolling Stones headlining performance, campers and festival attendees that don't want to pack it in can end the night at the Late Night Party with Dwayne Gretzky.

Ticket holders, campers and non-campers alike, looking for alternative ways to get to the venue, can find transportation information, including public transit and shuttle bus details at burlscreek.com.

"At Republic Live, we aim to create lifetime experiences. That's why it's so exciting to bring the Rolling Stones to Canada and add on-site camping to enrich the experience," said Eva Dunford co-founder of Republic Live. "The greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world, Canada Day weekend and camping at Burl's Creek Event Grounds… you just can't get more satisfaction than that! Thanks to the diligent work and dedication of our amazing team, the loyal fans will have an unforgettable Canada Day party."

Tickets and camping passes are on sale now at ticketmaster.ca.

http://www.rollingstones.com/

http://www.youtube.com/user/therollingstones

https://www.facebook.com/therollingstones

https://twitter.com/rollingstones

@RollingStones

#StonesNoFilter

www.aegpresents.com

burlscreek.com

@burlscreek

@burlscreek

@burlscreekpark

republiclive.com

About Burl's Creek Event Grounds

Burl's Creek is Canada's largest outdoor event venue, with the capacity for more than 100,000 people and 45,000 campers featuring over 600 acres of pristine landscape featuring multiple natural amphitheatres and forested performance areas. Located in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, it is a one hour drive north of Toronto and on the doorstep of Ontario's "Cottage Country," the province's summer playground. It is home to the annual Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Canada's largest country and camping music festival, Big Sky Music Festival, as well as many other unique events each year. For more information, please visit burlscreek.com.

SOURCE Republic Live Inc.

For further information: For CANADAROCKS media enquiries please contact: pr@burlscreek.com; For The Rolling Stones: Rogers & Cowan, Fran Curtis | fcurtis@rogersandcowan.com | 212-878-5002; Jessica Sciacchitano | jsciacchitano@rogersandcowan.com |212-878-5027

Related Links

http://bootsandhearts.com/

