OTTAWA, ON , May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the third annual report issued by the Intelligence Commissioner, the Honourable Jean-Pierre Plouffe, was tabled in Parliament.

The Intelligence Commissioner's mandate is set out in the Intelligence Commissioner Act. The Intelligence Commissioner reviews the conclusions of the Minister of National Defence or the Minister of Public Safety, and, where applicable, the Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to determine whether they are reasonable. These conclusions are the basis on which certain authorizations are issued or determinations are made in relation to some activities conducted by either the Communications Security Establishment or the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

"I am pleased to present this third annual report of my activities as the Intelligence Commissioner for 2021. I trust that Canadians will have confidence in the strong accountability measures that have been instituted through this unique quasi-judicial function in Canada's national security accountability framework."

The annual report is available on the Office of the Intelligence Commissioner's website: https://www.canada.ca/en/intelligence-commissioner.html.

SOURCE Office of the Intelligence Commissioner

For further information: For questions relating to this report, please communicate with: Guylaine A. Dansereau, Executive Director, Office of the Intelligence Commissioner, [email protected]