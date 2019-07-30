Report: High Loss Ratios Keeping Auto Insurance Expensive Across Canada

In Atlantic Canada, rates have seen the least severe increase; up 13.29%, while in Ontario the average cost of auto insurance is up 13.85%.

"Insurance companies across Canada are fighting high loss ratios," explains Justin Thouin, CEO and Co-Founder of LowestRates.ca. "We have been hearing from many of our partners that in some areas, they're paying out more money in claims than they are taking in from premiums. This has led some companies to stop offering new insurance policies, which has led to a drop in competition and higher prices for Canadians."

The Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO), which regulates insurance rates across Canada, has highlighted several factors that have raised the values of claims nationwide, including distracted driving accidents and the high costs associated with fixing modern cars, which feature a variety of sensors, touch screens and advanced technologies.

Additionally, provincial government caps on insurance pricing have contributed significantly to the high loss ratios being experienced across the industry, particularly in Alberta. "Our Alberta price index has now hit record highs for three straight quarters, and the Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta has publicly said that auto insurance in the province is in crisis," says Thouin. "They want government intervention to address this unsustainable situation."

Breakdown in auto insurance price changes by sex:

Ontario

Men are paying 15.17% more than in Q2 2018 and 8.72% more than last quarter

Women are paying 9.82% more than in Q2 2018 and 2.66% more than last quarter

Alberta

Men are paying 17.18% more than in Q2 2018 and 7.47% more than last quarter

Women are paying 14.25% more than in Q2 2018 and 6.35% more than last quarter

Atlantic Canada

Men are paying 13.47% more than in Q2 2018 and 9.02% more than last quarter

Women are paying 12.63% more than in Q2 2018 and 4% more than last quarter

How does the Auto Insurance Price Index Report work?

The index works by looking at the lowest auto insurance rates available on LowestRates.ca each quarter, getting an average and then comparing it to past quarters. The LowestRates.ca Auto Insurance Price Index tracks the percentage change in the average car insurance quote received by individual drivers insuring only one vehicle in either Ontario, Alberta or Atlantic Canada.

A benchmark quarter, in this case Q1 2018, is used to create a baseline (a reading of 100) for the index. Each point on the index above or below 100 represents a roughly 1% change in prices. For instance, a 104 index reading would mean the price has increased by 4% since Q1 2018.

Each market has seen the following increases on LowestRates.ca's Auto Insurance Price Index:

Ontario increased from 100 on the index in Q1 2018 to 117 in Q2 2019

Alberta increased from 100 on the index in Q1 2018 to 119 in Q2 2019

Atlantic Canada increased from 100 on the index in Q1 2018 to 114 in Q2 2019

Read the full report on the LowestRates.ca blog, here: https://www.lowestrates.ca/blog/auto/auto-insurance-price-index-q2-2019

