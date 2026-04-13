Replenish Nutrients Secures $250,000 in Sustainable CAP Funding to Support Beiseker Facility Scale-Up

OKOTOKS, AB, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), a leader in regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been approved for a grant of up to $250,000 funded by the governments of Canada and Alberta under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) Value-Added Program.

The funding is designated for the Beiseker Granulation project, supporting the Company's previous 2025 capital investments in fertilizer processing equipment at its Beiseker, Alberta facility. This facility recently achieved significant operational milestones, reaching sustained production rates of 4–5 metric tonnes per hour as it transitions toward full-scale commercial operations. The facility's targeted output is approximately 2,000 metric tonnes per month once final conveyance, load-out systems, and 24-hour operations are fully implemented.

Supporting Diversification, Innovation and Growth

The Sustainable CAP Value-Added Program supports the continued diversification, innovation, growth and prosperity of Alberta's value-added food and bio-industrial sectors. For Replenish, the grant provides funding for the expansion of the Company's proprietary zero-waste fertilizer manufacturing facility.

Replenish's technology enables the production of nutrient-dense fertilizers while diverting waste streams from traditional disposal, supporting both environmental sustainability and improved soil health outcomes for farmers. As demand for sustainable agricultural inputs continues to increase, the Company believes its proprietary process positions Replenish to become an important supplier of regenerative fertilizer solution across North America.

"We are grateful for the continued support of the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada through the Sustainable CAP program," said Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish Nutrients. "This non-dilutive funding helps accelerate the continued scale-up of our Beiseker production facility. As demand for sustainable soil-health solutions grows, these investments position Replenish to expand production capacity to meet those market opportunities."

About the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a 5-year (2023-2028), $3.5-billion investment by the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities, and $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Strategic Use of Funds

The grant offsets eligible capital investments incurred in 2025 related to the procurement and installation of specialized processing equipment, including advanced granulation components, dryers, and automated controls at the Company's Beiseker facility. These upgrades support Replenish's 2026 growth strategy, which focuses on increasing production throughput, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing cash flow visibility as the Beiseker facility transitions toward steady-state commercial production.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Sophic Capital

Sean Peasgood

Email: [email protected]

49 Wellington Street East, Suite 500

Toronto, ON M5E 1C9

Phone: 647-777-9532

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the total amount of the Grant to be received, the successful completion of the Beiseker Granulation project, and the expected production capacity and revenue of the Beiseker facility. These statements are based on current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.